LETTER: Quality of education suffering

Re: “A contradiction,” letter to the editor, Jan 17

Dan Macdonald makes good points about the current state of educational corporations, such as Georgian College. Use of contract workers and temporary, part-time employees without tenure or benefits – piloted by Walmart and the long-term-care industry – has come to colleges and universities throughout Canada and the U.S.

The greater proportion of post-secondary courses are now taught by sessionals – temporary, part-time “professors” who have no status on campus and must vie for the spots each semester among a shifting stable of instructors. Students suffer since these well-meaning, and typically well-qualified, instructors are unable to build rapport with pupils or build a solid foundation in each course syllabus. It is akin to staffing a high school year-round with 75% supply teachers.

The number of tuition-bodies (bums in seats) crammed into in each class is growing. Ever-increasing tuition and fees are dumped on the backs of students and their families. The funds could be used to build a cadre of professors and well-organized departments by which to build a student’s experience. Too often they are applied to administrative perks and cost centres unrelated to educating the students.

As MacDonald notes, “decreasing the quality of working conditions” will not attract the best talent. In today’s university setting, bean counters, managers and administrators spend more time cutting costs than assuring the quality of education students receive.

In the end, we all suffer from the dilution of post-secondary education.

Dennis Rizzo

Orillia