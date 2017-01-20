LETTER: Mind the minefield

I had the pleasure of going out on Saturday and we ventured in my daughter’s car down Millard Street. That was quite a ride.

One would have thought that we were travelling over a minefield. It’s a disgrace to those that are paid to clear the roads.

I find it interesting that Orillia has never been able to clear the winter snow off the side streets properly, but surrounding communities can master the task at hand. We lived in Midland for a couple of years and I must say that the road crews know how to keep the streets cleared to the pavement during the winter. They do not have rough roads like Orillia drivers have to travel on. They use their graders to clean up any leftover snow on the streets and there is no minefield experience.

Possibly, the head of roads and some of the clearing crews should go up to Midland and see how to properly clear the snow and then Orillia could enjoy better street cleaning during the winter.

Doug Renshaw

Orillia