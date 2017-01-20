January thaw is upon us

Lake Couchiching usually freezes over during most winters by mid-December and Lake Simcoe by the end of the month. Last year was a late exception with Lake Couchiching freezing over on Jan. 3, Kempenfelt Bay on Jan. 22 and Lake Simcoe on Jan. 27. Lake Couchiching froze over this year on Dec. 10, Kempenfelt Bay on Jan. 7 and Lake Simcoe ice forming on Jan. 11 but still open on Jan. 15.

We all remember the old-fashioned winters we once experienced with snow and cold temperatures arriving in early November and staying with us until late March. The Farmers Almanac notes that Jan. 23 is usually the coldest day of the year and the heart of winter for us in southern Ontario. The trend is that from that date onward, temperatures begin to rise on average. Today, Jan. 21, in Orillia you may have noted that the days are longer with daylight lasting well beyond 5 p.m. Daylight hours today are 36 minutes longer than they were back on Dec. 21, just one month ago. The energy of the sun is again re-warming our northern hemisphere allowing more flow in the atmosphere from west to east and warmer air coming in from the south setting up conditions for a January thaw, usually occurring the last few days of the month. The next major weather transition will occur on Feb. 2, called Groundhog Day by some, marking the mid-point of winter exactly half way between the winter solstice (Dec. 21), the first day of winter and the vernal equinox (March 20), the first day of spring.

The January thaw in the past occurred only once during the month and lasted for only about two to three days with temperatures rising to just above freezing at 2 to 3 degrees Celsius. Recently, we are experiencing January thaws during both the first and last weeks of the month with temperatures rising to double-digit figures and lasting more than a week. This departure from temperature expectations of the past brings heavy rain, resulting in snow cover loss, flooding of basements and serious roof leaks from frequent freeze-thaw cycling. Winter outdoor enthusiasts are disappointed with the lack of snow cover on the hills and trails along with soft or no ice cover on lakes and rivers. Not only are these mild temperatures bad news for ice wine and maple syrup producers, but they also greatly alter the normal cycles in nature with early emergence of tree buds and flowering of plants. We have read about how the lack of ice cover is affecting the polar bear, but there was a report published in November 2006 by Thomas Waite and Dan Strickland on how climate change is causing the demographic demise of a hoarding bird living on the edge.

The grey jay is a non-migratory bird that lives on permanent territories in boreal and subalpine forests. The southern range of this species in Ontario is farther north than most of us live, just south to Algonquin Park, with small isolated colonies just south of the park. The unusual hoarding and nesting patterns of this species makes it susceptible to warmer autumns and longer winter thaws. Grey jays begin nesting activity in late February or early March and spend most of their time before nesting caching food, mostly meat and suet, which they depend on to see them through the nesting period when snow blankets the ground. It has the uncanny ability to remember the exact locations where it has hidden food months earlier and is able to feed it to the nestling. However, with warmer autumns and January thaws, the meat and fat are going rancid long before it is needed to feed the birds and young in March and April. Grey jay populations have decreased as much as 50% in recent years in cold, higher northern locations at the south part of its range in Algonquin Park. The small, isolated populations south of the park should experience more pressure due to warmer weather and winter thaws. Populations I have been tracking on the Carden Alvar, east of Orillia, have also declined. One population near Corsons had four birds in 2010 but dropped to only one bird by 2013. No birds have been observed at this site since 2014. The other population near Lake Dalrymple has also dropped in numbers with fewer observations and none in recent years, although I did recently receive an unconfirmed report. It appears both Carden populations are in trouble and have either disappeared or are close to extinction.

Imagine our surprise when we received a report of a grey jay visiting a feeder in Simcoe County on the extreme eastern edge in the Carden Alvar Christmas Bird Count circle, one week before the count on Dec. 22. I followed up on this report at once, and the day of Christmas Eve found me out in this remote location on snowshoes bushwhacking through a black spruce swamp surrounded by white spruce, eastern white pine and Scotch pine on the uplands. It was a perfect habitat for grey jays, and although I did see many blue jays, no grey jays were observed. I did find a winter deer yard, a wolf run made by coyotes with many coyote tracks along with a few moose and fox tracks. I found two coyote-killed deer carcasses. I have made two more visits to this area and on one trip found six more coyote-killed deer carcasses. My dogs, especially the English shepherd, are expert in finding these kills. Once they stop on the trail with their noses held high, I know we are near a kill and only then have to follow them and they will lead me right to the spot. I am amazed at the number of deer killed by coyotes in this area and now feel the reason the grey jays are able to survive in these recent winters is the fact they are not relying so much on hoarding caches that are subject to spoilage in warmer winters, but are feeding off these deer kills throughout the winter.

I plan to continue this study until spring to prove this theory.

Bob Bowles is a local naturalist. He can be contacted at rbowles@rogers.com.