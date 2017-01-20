Care to collect a container?

The American Heritage Dictionary defines a box as a “rectangular container, typically having a lid or cover.”

Collins Dictionary suggests a box is a container “usually wooden,” “usually rectangular.”

These definitions seem to be just a bit too simple.

These dictionaries simply do not do justice to the subject. Boxes can be rectangular, but they can also be shaped like people, books, animals or pieces of fruit. And not every box has a lid. Neither dictionary mentions size. Boxes can vary from the minuscule to the massive. Card cases can be a fraction of an inch thick and four inches long. The other extreme could include antique shipping trunks or a carpenter’s tool chest. In between are letter-writing cases, containers for jewelry, dressing-table boxes, vinaigrettes – boxes of every shape and size for every imaginable item.

These dictionaries also neglect to mention the wide variety of materials from which boxes have been made. Of course, many are made of wood, but boxes have been made from materials as diverse as gold and papier mache, silver and tree bark, marble and leather, copper and ivory, glass and porcelain. The field of box collecting is a large one. The collector is free to range widely, either acquiring any sort of box-like container or specializing in one particular type of box. Even within a specialty, a whole variety of shapes and decorations can be found.

Popular among collectors are small boxes, partly because they are easy to store and display and partly because they are found in such variety – vinaigrettes, card cases, ring boxes, trinket boxes, stamp boxes and the array of containers used for cosmetics. These small containers have been made for hundreds of years out of every type of material. At the opposite extreme are the large, often home-crafted “pantry” boxes that were essential to every household. Housewives from early on bought staples in bulk and stored them at home – in wooden boxes that were often rectangular or square, but also round. These round pantry boxes in particular were made of bent wood with overlapping seams. However, all of the boxes were used to store everything from pills to cheese to herbs. As well, there were candle boxes, tinder boxes, salt boxes, tobacco boxes, spice boxes and bible boxes. All of these were utilitarian in nature and may have been decorated with charming primitive paintings or carvings while others were plain and simple in appearance and design.

Elegant versions of these utilitarian boxes comprise a whole other category of the collectible box. The knife box is one type sought after by collectors. These boxes were often elaborately made of polished exotic woods with decorative inlays. A knife box generally has a sloping lid, a curved front and slots inside to accommodate the flatware. Other finely made containers include the tea caddy, the jewelry box and the writer’s chests with the sloped writing area and compartments for the paper, pen and pencil and ink containers. Versions of each can be found in wood, precious metals, china and lacquered papier mache.

To the craftsmen who made these boxes, it would seem variety in shape and material was essential. Centuries-old powder boxes or snuff boxes can be found in various shapes and were made from simple and functional materials to the finest Meissen or Chelsea porcelain. Boxes were five-, six- and eight-sided. They could be round, oval, heart-shaped, triangular, trefoil, and star-shaped. Boxes were modelled as boats, shells, books, shoes, animals and fruits. Other sculptural fantasies included the swan, shepherds, camels, profiles of royalty, doves and sphinxes. As already noted, the variety of materials was just as considerable. The scholars who prepared the dictionary apparently didn’t consider such materials as gold and silver, horn, ivory, tortoiseshell, copper, bronze, hardstones, mother-of-pearl and shell, or the less costly materials of china, porcelain, brass and glass that were eventually mass-produced.

In recent years, novelty tinware boxes for tobacco, chocolate, sweets and biscuits have attracted the attention of collectors. The more common shapes include hearts and octagons, but those in the form of books, bells and coaches are also of interest. Many of these tinware boxes were presented to children in celebration of coronations, jubilees and other royal events. Commercially produced boxes that were inscribed with the names and advertisements of patent medicines and consumer goods from years ago continue to be avidly collected. Special gift boxes bearing regimental insignia, naval crests or the portraits of royalty on the lids were prepared in connection with “troop comforts” in both the First and Second World Wars. These types of boxes are still very much an important branch of militaria collectibles.

Happy collecting and a happy and healthy new year to one and all.

