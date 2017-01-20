Birders versus bird watchers

I must clarify something. I am not a birder; I am just a bird watcher.

What’s the difference?

Birders normally go searching for birds and drive or fly to enigmatic places in order to find a new species. They are often driven by their life list, their tracking of every species they have seen or heard. Most birders know bird anatomy, behaviour, habitat and species’ songs. Although there are a number of people who have lists in access of 6,000 individual species seen during their lifetime, the longest list at the moment is 9,414 species. Not a bad list given there are about 10,400 species living in the world.

One person I know of was birding in the north of Scotland when he received a phone call from a friend informing him of a sighting of a very rare species, only found in Antarctica, which had made an appearance in California. Within a matter of hours, he had returned to London and caught a flight to California to document the sighting.

Bird watchers, on the other hand, enjoy watching birds in their yards, nearby parks and woods. They may also have a fair understanding of bird biology, but not to the same extent as a birder.

One of the critical attributes of a birder is to be able to identify birds by their song, possibly without seeing the bird. It is known as birding by ear.

This is where I fail miserably.

You see, there are many species of bird I have not been able to hear for many years. Some I have never heard, except on a recording. For some time, my doctor has been telling me I am a good candidate for hearing aids. My wife has been echoing that, almost daily, for a long time.

Friends of mine wear hearing aids, and they all sing their praises. On a field trip to Rondeau Park this past spring with members of the Orillia Naturalists’ Club, I walked a trail with a friend and her husband. I made a comment about not being able to hear most warblers. She stopped in her tracks and faced me. I suppose she wanted to make sure I heard her or was able to read her lips.

Then she began to tell me her story of having recently started wearing hearing aids. I had no idea she used them. She related how now she hears all the birds.

I was, at last, convinced and, on my return home, made an appointment to see a hearing-aid professional.

Well, they are no match for great, natural hearing, even though they have been set up by computer to fit my needs. I can change programs for various conditions with the touch of a remote. However, mumblers at meetings still mumble, only louder, and grandmother’s clock sure ticks loudly.

I am now excited about the coming spring. Just maybe now I will be able to ear the high-frequency calls of most of those little warblers high in the canopy I have been missing, not dependent on my wife to tell me.

Who knows? I may, at last, become a birder.

David A. Homer is member of the board of directors and a volunteer at the Couchiching Conservancy, a non-profit land trust dedicated to protecting nature for future generations. To learn more, visit couchichingconserv.ca.