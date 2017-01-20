A strange-looking coyote

“Mom, there’s a wolf in the backyard!”

As Toby announced his latest observation, his mom, Erin, our elder daughter, took it in stride.

Being smart like her dad, she quickly realized, of course, it’s in the backyard, as there is nothing at all for it to eat in the front yard.

But a wolf? Now that would be a sight! She joined Toby at the window and surveyed the situation. No, not a wolf; just a good-sized coyote, digging up apples from under the snow in the orchard. The backyard has become quite a wildlife refuge since the latest freeze-thaw-freeze cycles have hit.

A family of wild turkeys had been hanging around, pecking at seeds spilled from the bird feeders by the grey squirrels. A few deer have left tracks around the sumac and apple trees.

Two species of nuthatches, two kinds of woodpeckers, a handful of blue jays and a scattering of mourning doves enliven the otherwise dreary landscape.

Now, back in my day, the coyote Toby spied would have been photographed with a long lens, a steady hand, a darn good camera, and a stealthy approach by a photographer wearing several layers of protective winter clothing. This being nowadays, Erin flipped up her smartphone and clicked a couple of shots through the window. They came out not too bad.

Mother and son watched as the coyote nuzzled around for another apple and, after picking one up, it spit it out, acting somewhat disinterested in the whole sport. A few moments longer and it wandered back up the slope and into the pine trees.

It was afterward, when Erin was checking the photos, that she realized the animal was not in the best of shape. Swatches of fur were missing from the tail and neck area. Perhaps the damage from a fight? Maybe it got caught in a barbed-wire fence? Then she recalled the last time she had seen such an animal, in 2007, when she was home visiting from college.

At that time, she noticed what looked like a very weak dog in the yard, but a longer look confirmed the size, shape and colour indicated the animal was a coyote, not surprising as they had regularly left tracks under the apple trees, and their nightly howling indicated they were never too far away.

Binoculars had been brought forth and, with alarming detail, the plight of the animal was revealed. There was no fur on its tail – just a long, rat-like appendage coming from its backside. And the fur that covered the body was in patches, small patches, floating among large areas of exposed skin.

As we watched, the coyote suddenly sensed it was being observed and began to move away. We saw the animal was limping a bit, yet making good time, as it circled the yard and headed for the woodlot. A moment later, it was gone, disappearing among the pines and sumacs.

In that animal of years ago, and in the pictures Erin took the other morning, I recognize the condition as mange, an affliction many wild animals sometimes have to endure. There have been, over the years, mangy foxes and mangy squirrels in our yard. Reports of coyote mange have been read, but to actually see a ‘naked’ coyote in the snow was shocking.

Mange, or the loss of hair, is caused by a microscopic-sized mite that burrows into the hair follicle. Once the mite is snugly nestled in the skin, eggs are laid and the hair falls out. But then the larvae of the mite begin to burrow through the skin, looking for another hair follicle. More hair falls out. And, as might be expected, the skin becomes itchy.

Animals afflicted with mites could probably withstand the loss of a few hairs. But it’s the itchiness that really gets to them. So they scratch, rub against trees, scratch some more, and roll on the ground. And then scratch some more. Soon the bare skin is rubbed raw, and infection sets in.

Now the animal has to eat twice as much food, as any extra energy that may have gone for winter fat reserves is quickly used up in frantic scratching. And shivering. With no fur and no fat, winter temperatures soon dictate the fate of the distressed animal.

The coyote didn’t come back today. The weather has deteriorated over the past 24 hours. It was -17 C last night. I leave the thermostat set low and wear a hat and insulated slippers while I write this story. I try not to think about the coyote.

