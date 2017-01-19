Terriers fall to Hornets

In what was likely a first-round playoff preview, the Davenport Subaru Orillia Terriers did little to strike fear into their prospective opponents Wednesday night, falling 7-3 to the visiting Alliston Hornets in an uninspiring effort at Rotary Place.

The Hornets, the reigning league champs, who appear destined to finish in second place in the Provincial Junior Hockey League’s Carruthers Division, looked nothing like a powerhouse, but played well enough to handle the seventh-place Terriers, who lost their sixth straight game as they stumble toward the conclusion of the regular season.

The first period was a microcosm of the season for the Terriers. In what was a fairly even opening frame, an Alliston shot from the point deflected off of Terriers captain Jake Shaw’s stick in front of the net and beat a helpless Brendan Dale to give the Hornets an early lead.

After the Terriers rung a puck off the crossbar, the Hornets, on a power play, put pressure on the home side. With a wide-open lane up the centre of the ice, forward Dallin Blunt whiffed on a clearing attempt and, two quick passes later, the Hornets made it 2-0. Moments later, Terriers sniper Marty Lawlor somehow missed an empty net that would have given the Terriers life. Instead, they went to the dressing room down 2-0.

After the Hornets went ahead 3-0, Shaw sniped a beauty goal, short-side on Parker Simpson to cut the lead to 3-1. Five minutes later, Lawlor buried a shot in the same spot. But the Hornets took the air out of the Terriers’ comeback bid two minutes later, when an Alliston forward beat Dale glove-side from the top of the circle.

In the third, the Hornets switched goalies and brought in Chase Krompocker, but Alliston barely needed a netminder as it dominated the period. Three goals within an eight-minute span sealed the victory for Alliston as it improved to 31-4-1 and closed to within three points of first-place Stayner, winner of 20 consecutive games.

For much of Wednesday night’s game, the score flattered the Terriers. The home side served up more turnovers than a busy commercial baker. And the offence sputtered. Over four consecutive power-play chances, they failed to generate a shot on goal and managed only five shots in the first period and 21 overall.

While Dale made some key saves for the Terriers, it’s expected newly acquired veteran goalie Andrew North will start for the Terriers in the playoffs. He has played just one game for his new team – a 5-1 loss in Schomberg Jan. 12 – since being acquired in a trade with Penetang. In that game, he was given a two-game suspension for abuse of an official and has one more game on his sentence.

The Terriers got some bad news this week when forward Mitchell Pellarin was unable to pass a concussion test. He suffered the concussion in the New Year’s Eve game against Stayner and has not been back on the ice since. It is unclear if he will be able to make it back in time for the playoffs.

With just three games left on their schedule, the Terriers (13-26-0) are in seventh place in the eight-team league, six points ahead of Caledon and three behind Schomberg, who have played fewer games. Orillia is in Huntsville Friday night and will travel to Alliston Jan. 27. Their final regular-season game will be played Jan. 28, when Midland will be the opposition at Rotary Place for the 7:30 p.m. contest.

