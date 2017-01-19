Skaters medal at invitational
SUBMITTED Members of the Orillia Figure Skating Club recently competed at the Keswick Invitational skating competition. Anastasia Baillie (right) won gold in Star 2 free skate and Star 2 elements. Jenna Lee (left) claimed third in Star 9 short program. Ashley Allen (centre) won silver in pre-introductory interpretive. The Orillia Figure Skating Club will be celebrating 66 years of skating with an ice show, Jukebox Saturday Night, Feb. 25 at Rotary Place.
