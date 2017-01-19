Perched precariously at the edge of an icy hole in the stream, Leela Saturday glances at her reflection, hoping to see beauty – but what she sees is not what she expected.

What she does see is Joe Friday dangling his legs from a tree branch, so she forgets her disappointment and hops onto the seat beside him and starts making plans for the weekend.

The two are just a couple of characters from among the 500 Sarah Csekey has made so far, some of which feature in her daily journalling series, called 365 Forest People You Should Know.

“I’m doing a story daily,” she said. “That’s the project. It’s a way to write a small story as a journal. It’s coming from my heart, but it’s in the voice of a forest person. It’s not all autobiographical, but it has my emotions.

“That’s why it’s equated to journalling, because there is an element of talking about the human condition, but they’re not human,” added Csekey, who works at the Orillia Public Library.

The hand-sized and handmade cloth dolls come from her personal workshop and have been compelling her to create fantastical worlds since she was 12. As an only child until then, this helped her escape into her own little world.

“My mom was a single mom, so I had a lot of contact with adults around me,” she said. “My family is all pretty quacky. My grandfather loved Wind in the Willows, so he was always referencing that.

“I had a really great environment for following my imagination. There was a lot of freedom I had in my childhood to explore and create. As long as I was busy, the adults were fine with me.”

Each doll, hand-sewn and with a hand-painted face, takes a couple of hours to make.

“The detail depends on how much time I have,” said Csekey. “I use cotton for the head and body and vinyl for arms. I try to dye the cotton to give different skin shades. I have quilting friends who give me scraps of leftover clothing.”

She has been creating these quirky characters for years, but only in adulthood did she become confident enough to share them with everyone.

“Growing up is tricky, but if you can hold on slightly to something you used to enjoy, before you cared what other people thought about it, it gives you a stronger sense of who you are in all parts of life,” she said.

Even though she has a story to go with each photo she posts on her blog, thesarahapple.com, she thinks Facebook gives viewers a chance to tell her what they take away from her work.

Having opened the door of her magical world to the public, Csekey hopes it will encourage others to express their creativity, too.

“If they have anything they enjoy creatively, whether it’s making movies, writing songs, sewing or any other creative outlet, they can come back to it when they’re having a hard time with everything else,” she said. “It’s a safe place and helps build a strong sense of self.”

To further share her art with others, she runs workshops on how to make the dolls at Harold + Ferne in downtown Orillia and at Green River Yoga in Washago. Dates and times can be found at facebook.com/thesarahapple.

mshahid@postmedia.com

twitter.com/chromartblog