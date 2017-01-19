Read all about it

SUBMITTED On Jan. 17, Twin Lakes grade 12 Extended French student Danny Webster had a chance to come full circle to where his French experience began in Grade 5 at Regent Park Public School. He was there to read the children's book that he wrote, edited and illustrated entirely in French. All of the Grade 12 Extended French students had to produce a book in French to share with the Grade 1-3 Immersion students at Regent Park. This was their summative project. Danny was thrilled with how interested the students were in his story about a fox who was bullied by a wolf.