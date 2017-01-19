Editor’s note: Three accomplished athletes have been nominated as Orillia’s top athlete for 2016. The Packet & Times is profiling the nominees. Today, we feature Quintin Hoch-Bullen.

Quintin Hoch-Bullen, a natural athlete, has become one of the province’s most gifted field lacrosse players. Last summer, the 17-year-old Orillia Secondary School (OSS) student helped her team win a silver medal at the provincial high-school championship and was a key member of the undefeated Orillia Lady Kings U19 team that struck gold at the provincial championship.

While she has been playing field lacrosse since 2009, this past summer – and especially the crucial gold-medal game of the provincial championship – was a coming-out party of sorts for the talented teen. Her U19 squad went undefeated in the regular season and was the clear favourite heading into the title game against arch-rival Oshawa.

But things did not go as planned and Orillia found itself trailing 5-2 against the defending champs. Hoch-Bullen did what good leaders do: She took charge. The captain “single-handedly took control of the game while calmly and quietly exuding the leadership that the team desperately needed,” said Heather Reda, the vice-president of the Lady Kings program who nominated Hoch-Bullen for the city’s athlete of the year award. “Not only did her unparalleled athletic talent prove to be the game changer (she netted a hat trick to tie the game), I truly believe her leadership skills were the balance that was required.”

As Reda noted, field lacrosse is a team game, but the 11 other players rallied around their leader that day when it mattered most. “They believed in her and she helped them believe in themselves.” And, she carried her team to a provincial title.

After the game, “her fellow Lady Kings hoisted Hoch-Bullen into the air not only in victory but in recognition of her dramatic contribution to the game, the season and the club,” said Reda, who noted the stands were packed that day with young lacrosse players from all over Ontario. “What an inspiration for those young ladies.”

Hoch-Bullen has regularly earned spots on Team Ontario and, most recently, helped lead the province’s U19 team to a gold medal at a national championship. She is one of the youngest players still in the running to make Team Canada’s senior team and has signed a National Letter of Intent to play Division 1 NCAA lacrosse at Denver University.

Reda said Hoch-Bullen continually strives to improve and is not one to rest on her laurels. “She has worked diligently to always improve her game … (She) quietly raises the bar for her teammates and fellow Lady Kings.”

While an exceptional athlete, Reda said Hoch-Bullen is also a respected role model. “She is a great player but it is also her leadership which enhances her as a player and that comes in the form of always making those around her better.”

Hoch-Bullen also shone in several other sports. She played volleyball and ultimate Frisbee for OSS and also played club basketball in Barrie. She was named a Future Legend by OSS, was named most valuable player of her lacrosse team and also received the President’s Award, the top honour handed out by the Orillia Lady Kings program.

She “approaches all her sports whole-heartedly with a positive attitude and maturity,” wrote Reda. “She sets an example by arriving ready to work hard to achieve a goal whether that is to have a productive practice or win a championship.”

The athlete of the year is chosen by a 10-member panel of local judges. The award will be handed out during a meeting of city council Feb. 8. The award was first presented in 1952 after Norm Davis created a trophy for the honour. Past winners include Walter Henry, Bill Watters, Brian Orser, Jerry Udell and Ethan Moreau.

