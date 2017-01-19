Project helps kids get educated

Leanne Johnson of the Rotary Club of Orillia revisited the Orillia Kiwanis Club to update the members on the Rotary Wheels for Learning project.

Johnson said she joined Rotary because she wanted to continue to travel but was at a stage in her life when she no longer wished to do it as a backpacker. When she learned of the Gravenhurst Rotary Club’s Rotary Wheels for Learning project undertaking, she jumped in with both feet.

Again this year, she will make the long trek to Cambodia, but this time as a lead on the project. And on a personal note, she is planning to move to Cambodia longer term this year.

The Rotary Wheels for Learning project focuses on providing bicycles for families in Cambodia so they can manage the essentials of living – getting to water sources, supplies and for children, to school. There are no shortcuts due to risks such as landmines, and without the bicycles it would not be possible for the people to live properly and get their children educated.

Because of the Pol Pot regimes, which saw the mass execution of anyone with education, the average age of Cambodians is 25, and it is imperative to educate young people so the country can advance.

The primary industry is textiles, with the average wage just $157 per month, although there are projects underway to expand the diversity of the economy – such as alternative farming, and tourism. There are eco-cycle tours and the Chi Pat Adventure Tours, which are offering hope and opportunity to the residents.

Rotary Wheels for Learning takes bicycle parts and volunteers to remote areas of Cambodia, where used bicycles (locally sourced) are repaired and made usable. The group then travels to eight communities to present the bicycles – about 800 bikes per year are distributed.

The team spends three-and-a-half weeks in the country, eight days doing the presentations and the rest travelling through some arduous terrain.

Cambodia faces huge challenges as it rebuilds, but it is making progress, much of it due to efforts such as the Rotary Wheels For Learning project.