Police request help in locating missing females

Police are asking for public assistance in locating two young females from Orillia and area who went missing earlier on Jan. 19.

Savannah Simcoe and Brianna Martin, both 17, were last seen at the Tim Hortons on Colborne Street with an unknown male, who is known to drive a black pickup truck.

Simcoe, who is of Aboriginal descent, is described as 4' 11", with curly brown shoulder-length hair, brown eyes, medium build and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, black jogging pants and black shoes.

Martin, who weighs about 90 lbs, is described as 5' 1", with bleach-blonde hair with dark roots, slim build and was last seen wearing a brown sweater with a turquoise shirt and black leggings.

Authorities are assuming the two girls were known to the male driver. Orillia OPP suspect the females may be in the Gravenhurst area.

Public is urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 705-326-3536 with any information about the incident.

Photos of both girls are available on the OPP's Twitter feed at @OPP_COMM_CR