Never too young for philanthropy

Ten-year-old Emma Miller, along with her mom, New Path Youth and Family Services manager Lisa Hickling-Miller, toted a wagon full of hot chocolate, candy canes, marshmallows and whipped cream around her neighbourhood to raise money for local charities.

She raised $120 for New Path Youth and Family Services for child and youth mental-health services in Simcoe County.

“Emma wanted to do something to give back to her community and to help others,” said Hickling-Miller. “She came up with this idea all on her own and decided what charities she wanted to support. She decided on New Path and (oncology and Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre) because my dad received treatment there.”

A total of $240 was raised and was split between the two charities.

“I am always so very impressed with the generosity and spirit behind initiatives like Emma’s. This means so much to our local community agencies like New Path,” said Glen Newby, CEO of New Path Youth and Family Services.

New Path Youth and Family Services of Simcoe County is a government-supported, registered not-for-profit charitable organization. It is an accredited children’s mental-health agency providing a range of innovative and accessible services for children, youth and their families throughout Simcoe County.

New Path is the lead agency in Simcoe County for Moving on Mental Health, committed to leading system change in the county.

For more information, visit newpath.ca.