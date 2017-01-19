LETTER: Collect your taxes, but do it fairly

Re: “Resident rails against tax relief,” Jan. 13

Paul Sanderson’s recent position as published in this paper, protesting the tax relief sought by Dave McKee of The Hitch House, could not have been more off-base. It contains false assumptions as well as some misguided thinking.

The Township of Oro-Medonte is working very hard to ensure we create an environment that allows our residents to prosper and thrive. A large part of that includes providing stability and predictability that allow both families and businesses to plan, budget and save for the unexpected. To be hit with a huge tax bill with no indication that it is forthcoming undermines this.

Mr. McKee is not the only person to be hit with such a bill, and Mr. Sanderson should be protesting a system that allows interest to be charged to people who do not know they owe money.

There is no indication that Mr. McKee was shown any favouritism or preferential treatment, and there is no “dangerous precedent” set by a resident questioning their taxes. Most citizens have no issue with paying taxes, provided they are fair and the revenue is used responsibly. However, hitting someone with three years’ retroactive taxes and charging them interest on money they did not even know they owed is unfair and difficult to justify.

Residents that believe they are being treated unfairly have a right and a responsibility to be heard. If Mr. Sanderson were genuinely concerned with other people following Mr. McKee’s example, he would not be actively publicizing the situation.

Oro-Medonte is a small community with a small tax base and this presents unique challenges. We need to maximize revenue, but this revenue must be obtained fairly, predictably and with fair and reasonable notice.

Greg Groen

Oro-Medonte Township