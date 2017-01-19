Judge chooses the bride’s side

While Burl's Creek may get all the Oro-Medonte zoning headlines, a smaller events venue took centre stage at an Orillia courthouse Thursday.

Lazy Dayz Bed, Breakfast and Rustic Barn owner Kathleen Marrs appeared in small claims court to argue she had a legal contract relating to a wedding last September that never happened after the bride got cold feet and cancelled over her concerns zoning issues could affect her big day.

In the end, after a nearly six-hour hearing that heard from the newlywed Rae-Anne Reid (née Flaherty), Marrs and even an Oro-Medonte Township official, Justice Peter Deacon sided with the plaintiff, awarding $2,400 - the amount Reid and her now husband, Taylor, provided as a deposit - and an additional $500 in costs.

"In my opinion, the defendant should have made the plaintiff aware of the zoning and the situation that could have arisen from it," Deacon said.

The judge said while Marrs testified the property continued to host special events without any interference from the township after a temporary-use bylaw expired in June 2015, he felt the contract should have been considered void.

"It appears the wedding could have proceeded, but hindsight is 20/20," Deacon said. "There still remained a chance the wedding would have had to be moved or rescheduled."

Reid testified she started to question whether to hold the event at Lazy Dayz after hearing about an Oro-Medonte council report last January that saw councillors deny a zoning-bylaw amendment Lazy Dayz was seeking to continue holding weddings and other special events on the property.

Council's rejection had gone against a recommendation from township staff that called for the application to be deferred again so a noise study it requested could be peer-reviewed.

And now, the Ontario Municipal Board (OMB) is also involved in the zoning process concerning Lazy Dayz. The OMB held a hearing in August related to the property's current agricultural/rural zoning, with another date earlier this month. A decision is expected later this winter.

Last April, meanwhile, private mediation was held between Marrs, township officials and members of the Cathedral Pines Ratepayers Association to allow her to hold events on the property for 2016 so further noise studies could be conducted.

"There was never, ever an attempt to mislead the plaintiff," Marrs told Deacon. "The plaintiff took it upon herself to cancel in March (2016), but didn't actually have contact with the township until May."

After questioning from Marrs, Reid acknowledged signing the contract July 28, 2015, to have her wedding at Lazy Dayz the following September. She also had Reid read aloud a section of the contract stating $1,400 of the $5,870 total was non-refundable from the signing date and any monies paid within six months of the event would also not be refunded.

But Reid's lawyer, David Winnitoy, argued once the temporary-use bylaw ended in June 2015, Marrs was "operating contrary to the zoning bylaw."

"At the time (Reid) signed the contract, the one-year term had ended. She didn't keep my client apprised of the zoning issues."

Winnitoy also subpoenaed Andria Leigh, the township's director of development services, who said the temporary bylaw to the agricultural/rural zoning was enacted so staff and council could get a handle on any potential noise or traffic issues surrounding the application.

Leigh testified the township received a number of noise complaints regarding the venue from neighbours.

"Additional noise monitoring was completed and some mitigation (techniques) were put forward," Leigh said, referring to the venue's 2016 operations.

"In principle, we support the land use (special events), provided those measures were in place."

Marrs said she purchased the property in 2013 and has since hosted hundreds of events there without ever receiving a visit from a municipal bylaw or police officer regarding any potential problems.

