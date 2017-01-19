Director always shows up to set the stage

Some directors give notes every night, tweak a production after each performance, but not Phyllis Johnson. Phyllis lets them be. Sits at the back of the house and watches it all unfold. Murmuring sometimes, occasionally gasping, laughing, frowning, beaming, her pleasant, open face reflecting the effect of the passing scenes.

Something right, something fitting in the way Phyllis pays attention, sees in every sense the world before her, whether real or make believe. Something important about respecting the players on life’s stage, as Shakespeare did, and all the great playwrights, the immortal authors. Dickens, whom Phyllis read as a girl, foggy streets appearing in her head, a humble cottage, a bleak mansion, made vivid by characters that somehow seemed familiar.

Something about Phyllis’s great-uncle Harvey advising his nieces and nephews to take up smoking at age three that was more than just a man being silly. Something about Harvey’s insistence that the dirt between their toes wasn’t jam, as they’d been told, it was honey, that was touching, that meant something. That Dickens would have recognized as a man coping in his own particular way with the pickle of being alive, a man approaching the business of life with individual flair.

Not that Phyllis likely thought in such terms age 11 or 12. She only knew it mattered, Dickens and his characters, the characters she met in fiction and in real life. That she, too, wanted to create worlds, inhabit other beings. Throwing herself into productions she and her girlfriends concocted (including a version of Little House on the Prairie with Phyllis playing the role of Pa), appearing at university (Phyllis got a BA in drama at Brock), in a play about a woman largely buried in sand, co-writing high-spirited murder mysteries with a friend.

But only 3%, her professor once explained, make a living in the arts (the statistic at the time). A dream-crushing fact that must have gradually sunk in while Phyllis worked at the box office of a small Toronto theatre company.

Come to Orillia, her aunt said, after life in the big city began to lose its lustre and all that urban concrete became unbearable. If it was a sense of community she wanted, she could come to Orillia and fill in as secretary. And while she was at it, she could try out for Mariposa Arts Theatre (MAT), Aunt Nancy said, sending a reluctant Phyllis out to audition with a “swift kick.”

Pretty full of herself, Aunt Nancy remarked when Phyllis returned and announced without a shred a doubt she would get a part. Both of them laughing when Phyllis explained she was the only one who showed up.

As she has always shown up. For 13 years as secretary and general assistant at her aunt’s psychotherapy practice (the temporary position became permanent), for the last 14-and-a-half years in administration at St. James’ Anglican Church. Both places dedicated to the care of souls, both offering a view of humanity.

And since the day Aunt Nancy insisted she audition for MAT, Phyllis has shown up in every capacity in amateur theatre, wardrobe, and set design, acting, producing. Currently directing Orillia is Born, the new play by Jim Lewis describing in word and song the time, 150 years ago, when Orillia became a village. A small but not insignificant piece of the larger celebration of Canada’s 150th birthday, which reminds Phyllis of 1967, the excitement and optimism of the centennial year, when her father and other men grew beards and women and girls donned period dresses.

It must have meant something, that 100th-birthday celebration. It must have been more than just a chance to have fun, hold a world fair, because people hung on to the costumes made for that occasion, some of which are being worn again in Orillia is Born.

And maybe something of that happy, hopeful 1967 celebration is also restored during performances of Orillia is Born. Maybe people are reminded how fortunate the day when Canada was created, when Orillia came to be.

And if putting on a play is to Phyllis like a jigsaw puzzle, a fitting together of many pieces to make a picture on the stage, how much greater the putting together of the pieces of a nation, the towns and cities and villages, the farmland and the wilderness, people of all description, to form a vast and shining vision.

Saturday night is the last performance of Orillia is Born. A day that also happens to be the 150th anniversary of the very first Orillia council meeting, considered by many Orillians one of the longest-running comedies around. Just one of the many things that make Orillia unforgettable.

Because Orillia is like every other town, in the ways Thornton Wilder described (Our Town). And yet Orillia is that and more. A place of strong identity, of real community. A place teeming with charm. And possessed of a spirit, the source of which is hard to identify, but which some have caught hold of and turned into things rare and magical, sunshine sketches and timeless landscapes and early-morning rain.

Because Orillia is one of those visions Phyllis and writers like Dickens see in their heads – a world to be cherished.

Orillia is Born continues Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s Centre. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for students, and available at St. Paul’s (705-326-7341), or at The Birdhouse Nature Company on Mississaga Street.

