In late November, zone playdowns for Special Olympics curling were held at the Orillia Curling Club. As a result of placing first in their division, Team Chamberlain from the Orillia Sunshine Rockers went to Walkerton earlier this month with five curlers to curl in the South West Ontario qualifier.

Skip Dennis Chamberlain, with David Hamilton and Alison McGillivray alternating at vice, Dave Pratt at second and Brad Sears and David Hamilton sharing the lead position, played three games on Jan. 7.

With solid victories against the Barrie and Brantford B teams and one loss against Bradford's second team, the Rockers placed second in the B division, narrowly missing the opportunity to play against the South East Ontario winners at the Ontario Men's Tankard and the Scotties.

Bill Baker reports that the first round robin of the RBC Dominion Securities draw is now complete and the 13 teams have been sorted into A and B divisions. The Ritter/Devine rink finished in first place while the Judy and Bob Middaugh team placed second.

Anne Collins is a member of the Orillia Curling Club.