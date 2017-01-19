Book outlines Orillia's birth in civil war

Orillia was born in civil war.

Not with the bloodshed of the U.S. or British civil wars, but in a passive-aggressive, political civil war.

David Town's new book Orillia's Civil War clearly lays out the story of the four players in the conflict who each had their own diverse agendas. Each had a claim to the 50 acres that comprise downtown Orillia today (between Mississaga and Neywash Streets, and Peter Street to the lake). When the Chippewa were persuaded to give up their nomadic lifestyle, they were settled in a village the provincial government built for them at the start of their trail to Georgian Bay - the critical 50 acres. But they were never left in peace on that reserve.

Immediately they came into conflict with corrupt government agents. Then white pioneer settlers arrived, crowding and pressuring them. The fourth group involved were the Methodist missionaries, who were intent on staking a claim to the hearts and minds of the Natives and to assume religious leadership in the rural areas of the province. All four groups, the Natives, the government, the settlers and the missionaries, hated at least one of the other groups. It was a seething pot.

The civil war for those 50 acres of Orillia lasted only five years, 1832-36, but the climax coincided with the great Upper Canada rebellion of 1837, where local men partook in the events around the battle of Montgomery's Tavern. The resolution of Orillia's conflict was delayed by that over-arching event. Then it was delayed further when Lord Durham was sent from England to investigate government reform in the aftermath of the rebellion. After that the political resolution to Orillia's conflict lay buried on the political backburner until the final resolution finally came in 2011.

The book is full of dynamic characters and detailed events, bringing the picture of Orillia's founding into the sharpest focus yet written.

David Town is a local historian. His previous books include his history of the YMCA and Hot Foot, a detailed biography of Walter Knox, Orillia's world champion sports hustler.

Town also wrote 17 historical stories for Mariposa Exposed, the new compendium of stories about life in Orillia published for Orillia's sesquicentennial. Town will be the guest speaker at the library on Feb. 18 as part of Orillia's sesquicentennial celebrations speaking on how Orillia became known as the Town of Champions.

Orillia's Civil War is on the shelves at Manticore Books downtown (incidentally, almost exactly where the controversial Methodist Mission House was built in 1831-2) and sells for $10.