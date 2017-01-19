Barenaked Ladies coming to folk festival

Barenaked Ladies are coming to Mariposa, but that doesn’t mean the folk festival is now clothing optional.

The triple-platinum, two-time Billboard-award-winning artists are a fundamental addition to a stacked line-up of headliners for Mariposa’s 2017 edition.

Joining the band at the top of the bill are Bruce Cockburn, Matt Andersen, and The Last Waltz – A Musical Celebration of The Band.

Since the late 1980s, Barenaked Ladies have been entertaining audiences across Canada and throughout North America. Formed by two friends from Scarborough, the band developed a cult following throughout the country on the back of its infectious live shows and a DIY “music video” made while crammed into the Speakers’ Corner booth at the Chum City Building.

The band expanded, adding percussion and keyboards, becoming a full five-piece outfit as they found early success on radio and on MuchMusic thanks to some well-received cover songs, both obscure (McDonald’s Girl) and legendary (Cockburn’s Lovers in a Dangerous Time).

Their 1991 Yellow Tape was the first independent music release to be certified gold in Canada, and their major-label debut, Gordon, remains a favourite among long-time fans in their home country. Gordon is arguably their most successful album aside from Stunt, their 1998 breakthrough in the United States.

Barenaked Ladies have sold more than 15 million records in the 25 years since Gordon was released.

Today, the band is comprised of co-founder Ed Robertson, Jim Creeggan, Kevin Hearn and Tyler Stewart.

The Mariposa Folk Festival runs July 7 to 9 at Tudhope Park in Orillia. For more information, visit mariposafolk.com.