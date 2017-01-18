Urologist to speak on prostate cancer

New to Orillia, Dr. Tyler Gray will speak to the Orillia Prostate Cancer Awareness Group on Jan. 25.

Dr Gray received his medical degree in Ireland. His residency in Urology was completed at University of Toronto. He obtained a fellowship in Endourology, Laprascopic and Robotic Surgery through the University of Toronto.

He also studied under Dr. Roland Sing, one of the founders of the Orillia Awareness Group.

Dr. Gray will discuss the roles of the Urologist and Oncologist in the treatment of advanced prostate cancer.

The talk will take place at the Royal Canadian Legion in Orillia. Doors open at 6 p.m., speaker at 7 p.m. All are welcome. No admission charges. Light refreshments will be served.

For more information, call 705-325-7874.