Trump and Ghostbusters topic of talk

How did Donald Trump become president of the United States of America?

On Jan. 20, inauguration day for the President-Elect, two Lakehead University professors will attempt to answer the question through their talk, entitled "Ghostbusters 2016 and Trump."

The event will be held at 1 p.m. at the university's Thunder Bay campus but a livestream is available at room OA 3007 at the Orillia campus or online at facebook.com/lakeheaduniversity.

"In the immediate aftermath of Trump's election, there were two conflicting calls on the left (of the political spectrum)," said Judith Leggatt, associate professor of English. "The first was to engage with Trump supporters, and at the same time, there was possibly even a louder call to not engage with them."

But discussion is exactly what is needed if political air is to be cleaned up at all, said Monica Flegel, also associate professor of English.

While the film may not necessarily have caused the election of Trump, the two found a similarity between discourse around the pop culture issue of the Ghostbusters remake and how it has spilled over over in the form of a fear of diversity in the political realm, she said.

In other terms, explained Leggatt, people who feel their way of life is under attack because of political correctness and they're no longer allowed to be sexist and racist, are fighting back against what they see as limits. Whether that be making them watch movies with female Ghostbusters, or forcing them to have a leader of their country who is either black or female, she said.

It instills a nostalgic desire in people, said Leggatt, one that compels them to want to "Make America Great Again".

What needs to be done now, said Flegel, is an attempt to engage those who are willing to listen.

"Judith and I would say, for both Ghostbusters fans, anti-fans and Trump supporters, they're not a bloc," she said. "There are some you can't engage with, but that's not all of them. There are a lot of them saying, 'Look, here's what I'm upset about,' and they can be talked to."

And Canadians have to be mindful that a similar situation does not creep into their political culture, said Flegel.

"With the latest PC candidate, Kevin O'Leary, some of his discourse seems to be employing this," said Flegel. "He was saying that we need to treat the next election not as an election but as an exorcism. To me, that's engaging in good or evil discourse that dehumanizes someone on the other side of the debate."

With that kind of thought process, it's hard to carry out a conversation when both sides consider the other as evil and impossible to talk to, said Flegel.

"I do think there are some people, Trump being one of them, who have proven repeatedly that they're not open to engage in other points of view," she said, adding not all of those at either end of the political spectrum are unable to engage in open and honest conversation.

And that where she believes there's still hope, said Flegel, among voters and not simply politicians.

