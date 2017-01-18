The city is listening

Often, tax-paying citizens are frustrated when those in power -- whether that's at the municipal, provincial or federal levels -- refuse to give them an audience and opt to turn a blind eye to their concerns. That cannot be said of Orillia's current city council.

In these pages over the past several days, two issues have galvanized readers to call on the city to step up and address the issues. Firstly, a local Uber driver was upset when he was slapped with a cease and desist order from the city after complaints were levelled against him by a local taxi driver.

Taxi companies are unhappy that Uber drivers could swerve into their domain and take their business; they argue it's unfair that such drivers don't have to ante up money to the city for licences and other fees and are not mandated, as they are, to have physical headquarters for their operations. Many citizens counter the market should dictate what services are available. At worst, they say, most other urban centres have found a way to ensure Uber and taxi companies co-exist, so why can't Orillia?

The other issue that has led to a flurry of complaints and a blizzard of social media consternation is the sorry state of city roads and sidewalks this winter. An old-fashioned, snowy winter has just been too much for city crews. While motorists have cried foul - with good reason - city transit users are also seeing red over the white stuff piled up and marring many local bus stops.

There have been many near-misses on city streets as people have been forced to stand on the side of sloppy roads while waiting to be picked up by a bus. And as The Packet reported, it was discovered the city only clears a handful of city bus stops, leaving the rest, for all intents and purposes, unshovelled. It's the way things have always been done, senior city staff said. A poor excuse, indeed.

The city, clearly, has heard those complaints loud and clear. Last Friday, Mayor Steve Clarke and several members of council took a tour of city streets that residents complained about. "(The streets) were exactly as some people described: they were hard to drive on," Clarke said. "We were surprised by the state of a couple of roads... By the end of that day, a number of them had been dealt with."

And, on Monday night, council recognized that what is currently being done may not be good enough. With that in mind, council agreed to have staff look into the problem areas and determine what might be done to improve the process. Coun. Ralph Cipolla suggested a town-hall-style meeting to allow citizens to present their concerns. Frankly, that doesn't seem necessary. What is necessary is a review and recommendations for improvement - and action. It doesn't take a rocket scientist to pinpoint the problems and come up with solutions.

Also Monday, council agreed to empower staff to investigate how other municipalities are regulating Uber. After all, there is no need to re-invent the wheel. "I think this is a proactive step in getting information about what our possibilities for the future are," said Coun. Mason Ainsworth. Agreed.

While many people want action - not study - this is how a municipality goes about its business. Staff will have a report before council Feb. 6. Hopefully, Mother Nature will take a breather until then.

david.dawson@sunmedia.ca

Submit your letter to the editor