Seeking a composting solution

Alex Cherubin would love being able to stop having to make multiple weekly trips to the city dump.

But until Orillia adopts a plan to create a better option for restaurants trying to get rid of their compost, the downtown restaurant operator will keep loading green bins onto his truck for cross-town deliveries.

"We're a huge composter," said Cherubin, who co-owns Shine Juice Bar & Café on Mississaga St. E. "We probably put out about 30 bins a week. We're 99% waste-free."

Earlier this week, Coun. Sarah Valiquette-Thompson brought forward a request to have city staff look into how to provide larger compost bins to assist commercial establishments pursue green initiatives.

"Right now, we have a one-size (fits all) bin," Valiquette-Thompson said, noting a family or individual has the same size bin as a restaurant that might serve hundreds of customers a day.

A restaurateur herself, Valiquette-Thompson said she and her husband Ian Thompson have also sought a better option for restaurants that often process a great deal of compostable material on a daily basis.

"I didn't even realize the city only has one type of bin," said Valiquette-Thompson, noting many restaurants want to be good environmental stewards, but need the tools to ensure they're able to dispose of all waste, including compost and recyclables, properly.

Valiquette-Thompson said she expects city staff, including Environmental Services and Operators director Andrew Schell, to research what's available at other municipalities and return with a plan to move the compost project ahead later this spring.

"There's so much people don't realize they can compost," Valiquette-Thompson said. "Throwing it in the garbage is such an easy thing to do. Hopefully, we'll get everybody on board."

Valiquette-Thompson said it's important to find a viable solution to the compost issue since it might spur other restaurants and commercial enterprises to get on board.

"They're really dedicated," she said of Shine, which brought the issue to council's attention.

"If we can offer a restaurant larger bins to minimize their waste, we (the City of Orillia) could be leading the charge."

Added Cherubin: "I think the city is moving in the right direction."