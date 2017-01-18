Play brings the love and laughter

Jim Lewis won't tell you Orillia Is Born is 100 per cent factual, but like James Michner's many novels, he started with some facts and knowledge of historical figures and constructed a story about the birth of Orillia as it might have been.

The play, running tonight through Saturday at St. Paul's Centre, has a cast of 20. Doug Anderson, Jodi Maltby, Amy Town, and Eric Lucier are the leads. Jim created some characters based on people you might recognize from past and present.

He also doesn't call it a musical, but there are songs to be sung, eight of which Jim wrote.

Apparently not everyone was happy with the prospect of Orillia becoming an incorporated town, so there's some conflict. There's also a love story driving the play.

This is a co-production between Mariposa Arts Theatre and St. Paul's.

Phyllis Johnson is directing and Blair Bailey is the musical director. Chris Newton appears as the premier of Upper Canada, John A. Macdonald, which should be worth the price ($20) of admission.

You can do dinner ($25) at St. Paul's on the 19th, 20th, or 21st. Stop by the church to get tickets. The Bird House downtown also has tickets.

Truck Stop Thursdays

Last week's Truck Stop Thursdays at the Brownstone was as good as expected. Frankie and Jimmy opened with some blues. Not just any blues. If you've ever heard an old recording, probably on a 78, you'd swear you had slipped back in time hearing these two. Sean Patrick sat in on banjo.

Terry Savage and the Wonky Honkees followed with their exquisite country western music that borders on sonic mayhem. They'll be back in early February and Must Stash Hat is likely to be the opener.

Friday night's Orillia Youth Centre fundraising concert for the food bank had a close to a full house. They raised $750 and 243 pounds of food. Bryan McPherson was on when I arrived (didn't account for thawing my car). He and Skye Wallace switch closing spots on their short tour, so I got to see all of her set.

She performed with two other women (viola and electric cello) and I was not prepared for what it would sound like. It's different than the videos and recordings I found online. In particular the musical and vocal arrangements are very nice. I wouldn't say she's folk, or rock and the instrumentation should be mistaken for classical. I'm still not familiar with her songs enough to attach titles to what I hear, but I'd listen to this trio play again, for sure.

Saturday night there was more music. The Geneva Event Centre had Sonic Boom in to play. They are a Kiss tribute band. Most of the time I'm not hyped to see a tribute band and I wasn't going in. However, seeing the stage set with 24 light canisters and a rack with almost as many guitars as Gilbert Guitars has made me think it would be different.

Then the band came out. I haven't seen heels like that since we all had them in the '70s. Kiss' music was pretty fundamental, none of those guys made any guitar magazine top lists, but the original combination of band members and songwriting produced something special for many people. This band did a great job making a show of it.

Afterward I checked out Way 2 Hip at Lake Country Grill. This is a Tragically Hip cover band. In my mind, cover bands focus on a specific repertoire, clone bands do the music as if it was theirs, tribute acts try to tie in the visual experience. This band has a singer who sounds like Gord Downie and they do a credible job playing the notes without trying to come off as Memorex machines. Simply put, good musicians, playing good music in a way you'll like.

Textile art

I stopped in to see Trish Johnson's exhibit of textile art at Singingheart Studios (upstairs, 25 Mississaga St. E) last week. Her work is interesting in that when you step back and view the pieces like paintings.

Arni Stinnissen's photography is up at Peter Street Fine Arts. Most of the shots of birds on display were taken in his neighbourhood, even his back yard. Tammy Henry has her paintings up at Suite 204 (5 Peter Street) along with work by Patti Agapi and Greg James Thomson's photography. Studio 204 is putting together an 8 x 10 group show and is inviting other artists to participate. Find out more at suite204orillia@gmail.com.

Birch Bark Boys

You might have seen John Harrisun play in any number of bands over the years. You might have heard presentations about his handmade birch bark canoes. Now you can hear him do jazz at a fairly new venue, Mark IV Brothers café (187 Nottawasaga Street) Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

John has a new project called Birch Bark Boys for Canada's 150th, to build an 18 foot canoe with elements from each of the provinces.

Since he does it by hand, he's got to go to each province.

He plans to do so by train, providing concerts and presentations on canoe making onboard. This is where the boys part of the equation enters. Nate Robertson (drums) and Craig Mainprize (guitar) will tour with John.

The project is in need of sponsors. You can find out more by visiting birchbarkboys.ca. This is kind of like Jowi Taylor's Six String Nation guitar project, except with a band and a canoe.

Rants! Raves!! Info? Write John at watchthisproductions@encode.com.

Swartz's Shorts