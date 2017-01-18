Navigating this extreme winter

Living in Central Ontario surrounded by lakes, we are often exposed to intense winter weather that can sometimes result in poor driving conditions.

Unfortunately, this winter has been extremely harsh and difficult to deal with. The month of December was exceptionally challenging for Orillia. According to past climate data from Environment Canada, the city's average snowfall for the month of December is approximately 76 cm. This past December, we saw 158 cm of snow. We have also experienced several freeze-thaw cycles, coupled with rainfall, and freezing rain, which has not provided city staff many chances to address snow bank cutting or road scraping services.

As staff, we understand your complaints and concerns - we drive these roads too. Let me assure you, that we are out in full-force working extremely hard to keep roads driveable, sidewalks walkable, while also attending to icy conditions.

For the month of December, the city's 25 winter control staff put in a total of 1,200 hours over and above their regular work day to provide winter control services; many of these hours were over the holiday season. To provide you with a comparison to 2015, city crews have applied 10 times the quantity of sand, six times the quantity of salt and have conducted five times the amount of snow hauls for arterial and collector roads and the downtown Business Improvement Area (BIA).

The city has a Winter Control Policy that outlines requirements for winter road and sidewalk maintenance. This policy is based on, and provides a higher level of service, than that of the Provincial Maintenance requirements. We always strive to exceed this policy by responding within a shorter timeframe.

The city does, however, have service limitations. Staffing, equipment, hours of service, financial allocation, contractual obligations, and provincial regulations/requirements all play a role in the level of service we can provide for winter control operations.

The city is required by the province to conduct a higher level service on higher volume roads such as West Street, Coldwater Road, University Avenue and Front Street. Bus routes and school zones follow these high-volume roads in terms of priority level, followed by side streets.

I've often heard comparisons or questions as to why we don't just apply salt everywhere like our neighbour to the south. There are two main reasons for this: financial and environmental impacts. Sand costs approximately $9/ton, normal salt is $57/ton and specialized salt products are $87/ton. The city typically spends $150,000 on materials to apply to the roads annually with a large quantity of sand and a small quantity of salt being purchased. If we replaced the sand with either of the salt products this would equate to approximately $950,000 for the application of straight normal salt, or $1,450,000 for specialized salt products. This would result in a 193% increase to the city's Winter Control budget, which currently sits at $1.4 million annually. Environmentally, salt impacts the natural ecosystem, dehydrating plants, and killing aquatic animals. In 2015, the province approved the Source Water Protection Plan which identifies salt as a significant threat to drinking water sources. Multiple municipalities in Ontario who have been loading their streets with salt now have impacted groundwater supplies. This is something the City of Orillia seeks to avoid, and is working closely with the Lake Simcoe Conservation Authority to evaluate the optimal rate of salt application.

The city has one blower and one grader to complete snowbank cutting and ice scraping, along with several trucks to haul the snow or ice away. These operations are completed when streets have been ploughed, it isn't snowing, and staff is available to carry out the work.

Hopefully we have provided an explanation of some of the challenges we have been faced with. We are all partners in tackling this tough winter and the city would like to thank residents for their patience. You can help us by refraining from shoveling snow into the boulevard or sidewalk and not parking on city streets during the day when snow clearing operations are underway.

We are all hoping the worst is behind us and perhaps we will be lucky enough to see an early spring, but until then city crews will be out day-in and day-out providing ploughing and de-icing services in Orillia. I'd encourage you to visit orillia.ca/wintercontrol to learn more about the city's winter control operations and to find answers to your frequently asked questions.

Kyle Mitchell is the manager of source protection and operations for the City of Orillia.