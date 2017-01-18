CALGARY -

Lindsey Vonn is one of those rare Olympic athletes with a reach that extends far beyond the sports pages or nightly highlight packages.

The 32-year-old American jet-setter is the most decorated female skier in history. Her resume includes a record 76 World Cup victories, two world championship golds, two Olympic medals — including downhill gold at the 2010 Games in Vancouver — and four World Cup overall titles. She is a regular on the Hollywood red carpet and the face of her sport.

So while her latest proposal might make the suits at the International Ski Federation (FIS) uncomfortable, Vonn should absolutely receive permission to compete against the men in 2018 at the Lake Louise World Cup downhill.

Will she win the race? No. Can she compete? If healthy, yes. Will the spectacle expand the reach of alpine skiing in North America and beyond? Absolutely. Can Vonn inspire young girls the world over by breaking the gender barrier? Without a doubt.

“People love boxes and Lindsey doesn’t belong in one,” says the recently retired Hayley Wickenheiser, the first woman to score a goal in a men’s professional hockey game back in 2003 in Finland. “She is good enough to compete, I don’t see what the issue is. A skier is a skier.”

Vonn first raised the idea of competing against the men at Lake Louise back in 2012. At the time, the FIS council firmly rejected her request, saying “one gender is not entitled to participate in races of the other” and that "exceptions will not be made to the FIS Rule.”

In doing so, the organization tossed its greatest asset right back in one of those boxes Wickenheiser talks about.

This time, Vonn plans to submit a proposal with the support of the U.S. ski team to race against the men at the Canadian Rocky Mountain resort in November 2018.

While her focus at present is rebounding from a severe fracture of her arm and challenging for medal(s) at the 2018 Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea, her proposal is expected to go before the FIS this spring.

“I train with the men all the time and I really enjoy it,” Vonn told The Denver Post. “They push me to be a better skier. I always find myself skiing my best when I’m skiing against them. I talk to them, I pick their brain, I see what they’re doing and I, in turn, ski faster. So I would like the opportunity to see where I stand.”

There’s no better place for Vonn to do so than at Lake Louise, which is nicknamed Lake Lindsey for her dominance. Vonn has 18 career victories at the Alberta resort, and the men’s course is essentially the same as the women’s with only a week separating the two events.

Vonn is not interested in an exhibition event that pits her against the guys. She wants to race when it counts.

“I don’t know why the FIS wouldn’t allow it,” says Max Gartner, the former president of Alpine Canada and a high-performance sports consultant. “She has the ability to do it. I don’t know under what grounds they would tell her 'No.’”

They told her no in 2012, so we shouldn't be surprised if she receives a similar slap down this time around.

“I just don’t see the interest," Atle Skaardal, the FIS race director for the Women’s World Cup, told The Denver Post. “For me, it’s a meaningless comparison."

"It doesn’t matter if she’s one second behind or a half-second ahead. We compete female against female and men against men. To me, it doesn’t matter if one gender is faster or slower. It doesn’t mean it’s a good idea, just because it’s of interest to one racer. I haven’t heard of any other sport being dragged into this position.”

Well, there’s bobsleigh, where Canadian Kaillie Humphries and American Elana Meyers Taylor made history in 2014 by competing in the four-man World Cup in Calgary. Then there’s golfer Annika Sorenstam, who played back in 2003 at the Colonial Invitational in Fort Worth. Tennis star Billie Jean King took on Bobby Riggs in 1973. Four years later, Janet Guthrie became the first woman to compete in the Indy 500 and Daytona 500.

But we digress ...

“In ski racing, TV audiences are shrinking,” Gartner says. “There are diehard ski fans who are always watching, but to expose the sport to larger audience, to new people, is huge. If Lindsey goes against the men, it would give the sport a big boost that it desperately needs. Lindsey is an amazing ski racer. She’s obviously reached a lot of her goals – and now this is another one.”

There are obviously details to be worked out. The World Cup start list is determined by ranking, and Vonn’s points come from the women’s circuit and not the men’s. Technically, this means she would start dead last, which would give her no chance to win.

The men on the circuit might not like Vonn bumping them down the start list should she take one of the coveted top-20 slots. Then, there’s the chance they might lose to a girl, which likely wouldn't sit well with some of them, either.

Regardless, the FIS needs to look at the big picture. Take Vonn out of the proverbial box. Let her shine before she inevitably retires.

A new generation of ski racing fans awaits.

