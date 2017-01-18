LETTER: No pity for owners of gas-guzzling SUVs

Re: "Residents feeling pinch of gas prices," Jan. 6

As I read this article, I couldn't help but feel sorry for the ignorance that clouds some people's mind.

I also had to laugh a little at the plain stupidity that came from the mouths of some of the quoted 'concerned citizens'.

A four cents a litre hike in gas prices should be looked at closer. A large vehicle with a 70-litre tank filled up once every two weeks will incur a yearly extra payment of under $75.

Is that seriously too much to ask to try to help offset the problem of climate change?

Maybe you fill up more than every two weeks, you say? Here's a tip then, maybe stop buying large, expensive, gas-guzzling SUVs and switch to a smaller, fuel-saving car for your commute, or better yet, an electric vehicle.

At least two of the people quoted and or pictured in the story were driving massive, expensive SUVs. We don't feel sorry for you!

Prices for a litre of gasoline in Europe are more than $2 Canadian.

A few of those quoted in the article also expressed bewilderment for the need for such a carbon tax.

Apparently they have never heard of climate change up in the Conservative bastion of Orillia, or, like many Conservatives, just deny its existence.

Last year was the hottest year ever recorded since they have been keeping track of global, yearly average temperatures.

Even your fearless leader Patrick Brown (Simcoe North MPP, leader of the Ontario Progressive Conservative Party) has also gone on record for the need to tax carbon to reduce climate change.

Of course, with Brown's record on these matters, he'll probably change his mind again three times before the next election.

Chris Forde

Barrie