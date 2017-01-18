Editor's Note: Three accomplished athletes have been nominated as Orillia's top athlete for 2016. Over the next three days, The Packet & Times will profile the nominees starting today with Jasmin Aggarwal.

Jasmin Aggarwal, one of three nominees for the 2016 Orillia Athlete of the Year award, is one of Canada's top triathletes.

The 22-year-old Orillia District Collegiate and Vocational Institute grad competed for Canada at last summer's International Triathlon Union Duathlon World Championship in Spain and made the podium, finishing third among women aged 20-24 in an event that featured some of the globe's top athletes.

In July, she was the first woman to cross the tape at the Ottawa Standard Distance Triathlon, which qualifies her to race for Team Canada at the ITU World Triathlon Grand Final in the Netherlands, which is slated for September.

The hard-working student also finished first among females 20-24 - and third overall - at the Toronto Triathlon Festival last summer and finished first among women at the Ontario Provincial International Duathlon Championship in Gravenhurst, which qualified her to compete for Team Canada at this summer's Duathlon World Championship in Penticton, B.C.

Closer to home, she won her age group at the Orillia Subaru Triathlon and finished third overall among all female competitors; she was Triathlon Ontario's Age Group Duathlete of the year for both 2015 and 2016.

That busy summer followed a hectic season at Queen's University where Aggarwal raced to four gold, six silvers and two bronze medals in collegiate competition. Despite that busy schedule, she also coached the school's varsity triathlon team and discovered she loves coaching almost as much as see loves training. To cap her stellar career at Queen's, she won the Marion Ross Trophy awarded to the top varsity club female athlete at the Kingston school.

Now, she is pursuing her Masters of Neurophysiology degree at the University of Toronto, where she is running for the school's cross country and track varsity teams. And she combined her love of cycling and cross-country racing by trying cyclo-cross racing and, to no one's surprise, excelled; she finished 16th in her first event at the Ontario Cross Cup at Hardwood Ski and Bike.

She also finished first in her age group (20-24) at the 50-mile Centurion Blue Mountain Race. Rob Meeder, the director of the Centurion Next Wave Cycling Team, was impressed by the dedicated athlete.

"I have been impressed by Jasmin's talent and dedication to sport and athleticism," Meeder said, noting she brought high energy to team workouts and always had a positive attitude. "Nothing seemed too difficult for her and it was impressive to see the kind of times and results she was able to post. She is always friendly and outgoing towards her teammates and fellow competitors "¦ My hope is that all the youth in our cycling program learn to emulate that "¦ (She) is an inspiration to cyclists of all ages and abilities."

She was also an inspiration during her time as a volunteer coach with Queen's varsity triathlon team where she was a mentor, motivator, cheerleader and friend to members of the team, said one of those athletes, Sam Dobbin, who took the reins when Aggarwal graduated. "Jasmin did an amazing job of inspiring and supporting athletes," wrote Dobbin in a letter supporting Aggarwal's nomination. "The amount of time and effort she dedicated to the position reflected how deeply she cared about her fellow athletes and the sport itself."

The athlete of the year is chosen by a 10-member panel of local judges. The award will be handed out during a meeting of city council Feb. 13. The award was first presented in 1952 after Norm Davis created a trophy for the honour. Past winners include Walter Henry, Bill Watters, Brian Orser, Jerry Udell and Ethan Moreau.

