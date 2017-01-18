Fibre optics

MEHREEN SHAHID/THE PACKET & TIMES A fibrous flurry is making its way to Orillia Museum of Art and History (OMAH) this Saturday. The travelling exhibition known as Fibre Content showcases art pieces from 38 artists, created using a variety of fibres from felted to quilted. The collection comes from a larger pool of 125 fibre art quilts and mixed media works by 80 artists from across Ontario put on display last year at the Art Gallery of Burlington. Next stops along its way are Gibson Gallery in Amherstburg and Simcoe County Museum in Minesing. Pictured, from left, are Ninette Gyorody, executive director of OMAH and Byron Harrison, volunteer, as they set up for the exhibition reception.