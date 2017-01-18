Event raises over $4.3K for OSMH

The Orillia Best Western Mariposa Inn and Conference Centre's first annual New Year's Eve Hoedown raised more than $4,300 in benefit of Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital (OSMH). A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales, mechanical bull rides and the event's 50/50 draw contributed to the donation.

"We are so grateful to have the support of the Best Western and everyone who attended this fantastic event," said Nicole McCahon, executive director, OSMH Foundation. "It's great to see the community come together and raise funds to help improve patient care at our hospital."

The event was completely sold out and the funds raised will go towards general needs at the hospital. General manager of the Orillia Best Western Michelle Weber says she was thrilled with the outcome.

"The event went off without a hitch all while raising money for a fantastic cause," said Weber. "Supporting our hospital and the health of our community is very important to all of us at the Best Western."

The OSMH Foundation is a proud partner of Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital and the people of Orillia and North Simcoe/Muskoka. The foundation provides funds to the hospital to buy medical equipment, sustain programs and assist the hospital in maintaining its position as a leader in providing quality community based healthcare.