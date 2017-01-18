Having followed a few committees on Parliament Hill, I have come to find that some can be a little dull. That is not to say that committees don't do important work, they just tend not to evoke a lot of interest from those viewing them.

So when I sat in on the Senate Committee on Indigenous Affairs, I expected just another hour and a half of dry material. On the contrary, what I found was that the legislation being discussed was far from ordinary.

As many reading this will know, our government's treatment of indigenous people over the years has had devastating effects. Indigenous reserves where poverty is the most rampant, such as the reserve in Attawapiskat, are often compared to conditions in the developing world. In many cases our government is directly responsible for policies that force indigenous people to live in squalor with limited assistance. Such examples of disregard demonstrate that for many years our country's government has been missing the mark when it comes to treatment of indigenous people.

However, with new promises of a nation-to-nation relationship gaining steam, our government has appeared to be moving in the right direction.

Thus, you can imagine my surprise when I discovered that Canadian law continues to discriminate against indigenous women. Even more shocking was the fact that our government refused to address this problem in its entirety.

The basis for this discrimination comes from preventing some indigenous descendants from being able to claim "Indian status." The problem is that the grandchildren of a certain number of indigenous women cannot claim to have status simply because their indigenous grandparent had been a woman rather than a man. In total, this problem and others like it impact over 100,000 indigenous Canadians.

Such discrimination can have powerful side effects. While there are commonly known property and sales tax exemptions that are given to those with status, the more significant advantages come from the access to various social services. Without status, many of those living both on and off reserves experience difficulties attaining some of the most basic services and can suffer as a result.

Like governments of the past, our current government has altered this legislation so that approximately 5,000 more indigenous people, discriminated against because of their ancestor's gender will be given status. However, indigenous advocates suggest that this is only a Band-Aid solution meant to avoid the costs of legal proceedings and ensuing expenses. It does not address the full scope of gender discrimination that exists in the legislation.

According to Sharon McIvor, an Indigenous women's rights activist and academic, this problem can easily be resolved. She has argued that there should be no difference in the classification of men and women when it comes to passing on status to their descendants. This seems like an obvious and simple solution. However, there remains a lot of skepticism around whether or not our government will make the necessary changes to accommodate this large group of indigenous people.

While the adoption of such measures have been associated with high costs, it is important to note that there are many benefits to these changes. Greater access to status will improve the health of many indigenous Canadians and reduce healthcare costs. Through more extensive access to education and job training programs, indigenous people will have a greater opportunity to find employment. Status will also guarantee a higher quality of life and allow many indigenous people to remain closely connected to their heritage. These and other benefits suggest that providing status to more indigenous descendants is the right decision to make.

A wise friend of mine once said: "We have taken so much from indigenous people and we will probably never be able to replace what they have lost."

It is this sentiment that should drive our government to take action. We must pursue all avenues to guarantee indigenous people the basic rights and privileges to which Canadians have become accustomed. It is just one of the many things we need to do in order to start making up for the unforgivable pain we have caused so many.

Jay Fallis grew up just outside of Orillia and is passionate about Canadian politics. He recently graduated with a master's in political science from the University of Toronto. He can be reached at jjmfallis@gmail.com.