Committee to look into nitrate levels

The city's environmental advisory committee plans to look into what's behind high nitrate readings in the Grant Wetlands/Sundial Creek area.

Orillia Coun. Tim Lauer said the higher than normal readings were discovered recently following water sampling conducted at area creeks and smaller waterways by a joint team from the Couchiching Conservancy and Lakehead University.

Lauer said one possibly that could have affected the area known to some as Fittons Creek might be reconstruction work along Fittons Road last spring.

"We're not sure if that might be it," Lauer said, noting the committee led by local naturalist Bob Bowles and staff will work to determine what's occurred and how to best address the situation.