City hands out grants

Submitted Mayor Steve Clarke and Councillor Jeff Clark (back row) hand out cheques to local events and festivals on Jan. 18, 2017, as part of the City of Orillia's 2017 Partnership Programming for Cultural Festivals and Events grant program. Pictured in the front row are representatives from the Local Food Festival ($1,500), Roots North Music Festival ($2,000), Mariposa Folk Foundation ($27,500) and Orillia Scottish Festival ($3,000). Orillia Canada Day also received $5,000, Orillia Comic-Con $1,500 and Orillia Lightfoot Days, $1,500. The total City of Orillia grants budget for 2017 is $62,000.