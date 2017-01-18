Channel Cats explore university swim options

Four members of the Orillia Channel Cats Swim Club in Grades 11 and 12 recently had the opportunity to race against varsity-level swimmers from University of Guelph, Wilfred Laurier and University of Waterloo. University of Guelph invites clubs from the region every year who are in Grades 11 and 12 to compete in a one-day meet in early January.

"As long as Guelph keeps inviting us, I will keep sending swimmers. It is a great opportunity for them to meet the varsity coaches and see what the competition can be like beyond high school," said head coach Meredith Thompson-Edwards.

"Even if my swimmers aren't thinking of attending the three universities, it is still very worthwhile to gather information," adds Thompson-Edwards.

Tosh Aggarwal, Maggie May Smith, Meghan Wilson and Carly Widmer competed in Guelph and achieved some personal best times and enjoyed racing against older swimmers.

Smith broke two club records in the 15 and over girls 100m backstroke (1:07.22) and 100m Individual Medley (1:10.18).

Smith also placed first in the 100m butterfly, second in 50m butterfly and third in both the 100m backstroke and 100m Individual Medley.

Aggarwal placed fourth in the 50m backstroke, Widmer was eighth in the 100m breaststroke and 50m backstroke and Wilson placed 10th in the 50m backstroke.