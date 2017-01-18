Palettes and brushes will be the weapons of choice as a battle dawns Friday.

Called Art Battle Orillia, the innovative project features 12 area artists competing against one another during an evening event at the restored Geneva Theatre.

“It’s live, competitive painting,” said local organizer Mike Best. “It’s a fun and unique sort of event with a great atmosphere. All the painters we have this time are local.”

The 12 painters, who include regional artists Paul Baxter, Steph Whalen and Quinn Lockman, are divided into two groups of six and then given 20 minutes to paint their masterpieces. From there, spectators vote on their favourite pieces before another couple of six-person battles begin with the top four vote-getters from the two sessions moving into the finale.

“There’s no theme,” Best said, noting this marks the second time Art Battle has been featured in Orillia following an inaugural offering last fall.

“We supply the canvases and the paint. The artists are limited to their imagination and what they can fit on the canvas.”

As the artists work, patrons move around the easels, closely watching the creative process. Artists are allowed to bring their own brushes, palette knives or any non-mechanical implements.

Best said painters, who are well-versed in the competition, normally arrive with a real plan of what they want to put on the palette and sometimes have practised the painting at home a couple of times so their best work is on display come event night.

“Most of the painters come prepared and have ideas in mind,” he said. “It’s an exciting event to go and see the creative process (occurring) in a short amount of time.”

At the end of the evening, all paintings are auctioned off with participants receiving 50% of the proceeds from their painting’s final sale price.

Winners from Friday’s event will go onto an upcoming regional competition that Best expects will be held in the Vaughan area with the champions from that brushoff heading to this summer’s Canadian finals.

The event’s roots are directly linked to a Toronto company that’s been hosting art battles for nearly eight years at hundreds of locales across the country.

Tickets for Friday’s battle event are $20 with early-bird tickets costing $15 at available at artbattle.ticketfly.com/event/1399858. Doors open at 7 p.m.

