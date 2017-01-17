The last Monday of the last full week in January has been identified in recent years as Blue Monday.

It is recognized by health professionals, individuals and community groups as the most depressing day of the year for many people. With limited sunlight, financial pressures after the holidays and the cold stretches of mid-winter, many find this time of year difficult.

According to the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA), approximately 2-3% of Canadians will experience seasonal affective disorder (SAD) in their lifetime. For these people, the seasonal changes affect their personal sense of well-being and can leave people feeling hopeless, chronically tired, irritable and stressed. CMHA notes that 15% of Canadians will also experience a milder form of SAD that leaves them slightly depressed, but still able to live their life without disruption. A 2015 survey commissioned by the Weather Network put this percentage even higher, with 43% of Canadians experiencing this milder form of SAD.

While SAD is a reality for some, the difficulties that come with this time of year are relatable to many, if not all, of us. A 2014 poll by The Weather Network conducted at the end of January had nearly 40,000 respondents and 75% were sick of winter. Whether our mental and physical health is impacted by winter or we fall into the category of those that are just done with it, it's a problem. Thankfully there are a variety of possible solutions that we can choose from and find what works for us.

What we haven't mentioned yet are the people that love winter and are eager to embrace the snow year after year. We all know these people and those of us that don't share their zest for the season have something to learn from them. There are ways to not only survive this time of year but actually thrive in it.

The first is reconnecting with our old friend, the sun. Even half an hour of sunlight each day can help regulate our mood. For many, winter outdoor time consists of a walk to the car, ice scraping, and then walking from the car to work. There are also a variety of lamp and lighting products available that claim to combat the lack of sun but even spending time outside on a cloudy day in winter can boost moods.

So if getting outside is the first step, than doing something interesting, active and new is the second step. We can feel stuck in a routine of winter and this weighs on our well-being. Starting a new hobby or visiting a new place can help break this routine. This could be snowshoeing at a new park, trying curling for the first time with friends, setting up birdfeeders in the backyard, walking in a new area of town or reconnecting with the joys of building a snow fort. The answer is different for everyone but the point is that this time of year is an opportunity as much as it can be an annoyance.

Sunshine and activities outside make sense but there will inevitably be those days where we have zero interest in spending time outside. On those days there are also some good options for alleviating the winter blues.

One of the signs of SAD is avoiding people or activities that a person used to enjoy. When those indoor days come along, consider inviting some friends to join you. So, yes, binge watching a show with friends or catching up over warm drinks can help reverse the isolating effects of winter. Other options include self-directed learning on a new subject or area of interest or, if you're not snowed in, this time of year can be a perfect time to explore local art, museums, live music or other cultural experiences that take place in heated buildings.

Next Monday has been dubbed Blue Monday but maybe it doesn't have to be. As a final note, at this time of year we can be extra vigilant in reaching out to others, connecting with friends or family or even striking up small talk with strangers about -- what else? -- the weather.

Ross McIntyre is a director at Camp Couchiching and the Couchiching Community Initiative. He is passionate about outdoor education and community building. This column profiles community organizations dedicated to Orillia and opportunities for local youth engagement. If you have a column idea, email rossmcinty@gmail.com.