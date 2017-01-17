Pedestrian struck in west end

PATRICK BALES/THE PACKET & TIMES A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Orillia's west end Tuesday afternoon. Emergency personnel is seen here conversing prior to transporting the victim, believed to be an elderly man, to Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital. Simcoe County Paramedics confirmed the injuries suffered to be minor. Orillia OPP remained at the scene of the incident, near the intersection of Stone Ridge Boulevard and Emperor Drive, to complete the investigation.