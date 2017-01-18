Ontario PCs pay off party's $7-million debt

It could be a bench mark, turning point — or passing the first test — to becoming Ontario’s next premier.

Before he’s given the challenge to try to eliminate Ontario’s massive debt, Patrick Brown was faced with crazy debt in his own party.

Sure the Progressive Conservative leader wants to be premier to tackle the province’s financial woes.

But first things first. He had to address his own party’s money issues.

How bad was it? How’s $7 million sound?

Suddenly the excitement of being a party leader went from jubilation to harsh reality. Talk about up hill.

“But I made it a priority to eliminate that debt,” Brown said in an interview from India where he’s searching for investment opportunities to create jobs and meeting with friends, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mostly, Brown is readying himself for a wild 18-month ride to the next election in 2018. In politics — no matter which party — you rarely hear positive news.

But Brown had some this week.

“In just 16 months, we accomplished what has never been accomplished in this party before in this amount of time,” he said. “I’m proud we could eliminate our party debt.”

No longer in the red, his party is getting ready to build a warchest for the battle to defeat Premier Kathleen Wynne’s Liberals. They may be leading in the polls and Wynne’s popularity is not where it once thanks to out of control hydro rates and carbon taxes.

But the only poll that matters is on June 7, 2018.

And Brown knows this.

His introduction into Ontario politics after a decade as an MP with Prime Minister Stephen Harper in Ottawa has had successes, failures, speed bumps and growing pains.

However, if we are fair, he has built up the party’s membership, reached out and converted ethnic communities and has been trying to build a potentially strong front bench should he form the government.

Along the way, middle-of-the-road approaches of some issues, including support for Wynne on family law legislation, sex education or even delving into the cutting carbon game, has upset some in the base who don’t want him to be Liberal light.

No one has been harder on him on these things than me.

But I am going to count this achievement as a win for Brown, who couldn’t contain his enthusiasm, sending out an internal e-mail to share the good news.

“I am so proud of all our fundraisers and supporters who have made this the most successful year for the party ... We did what everyone said is impossible. In just 16 months, we paid off and eliminated the party’s debt ... We did this outside of an election year ... Simply outstanding.”

He’s right. It is.

The thing is, we sometimes stereotype these politicians as kind of abstract TV figures. They are not. They are human.

I try to level criticism where warranted and credit where credit is due. Brown went out and has hit fundraiser after fundraiser — and $20,000 a time — has put together a significant amount of money to give his party a chance. It meant lots of evenings out in restaurants and homes and community centres all across the province.

“We worked incredibly hard to eliminate our debt, but what I really appreciated was being able to connect with people all across Ontario and to harness their desire and excitement for the new vibrant approach we will bring to the province,” said Brown. “Our next plan is to bring the same financial discipline to government.”

Getting the party’s house in order sets him up nicely to try to do it for the province.