A new digital tool released by the Canadian Centre for Child Protection (CCCP) hopes to take aim at bringing down the amount of child-sex abuse material available on the internet.

Dubbed as Project Arachnid, the automated program searches through files online, detecting images and videos related to child sexual abuse, according to a press release by CCCP Tuesday. Once the content has been identified, using confirmed digital fingerprints of illegal content, a notice is sent to the website hosting company requesting the content's immediate removal, the release further explained.

"Children and young people who have experienced abuse...can get some sense of peace and protection that there's a program that's working quicker than humans to eradicate these images from the internet," said Jennifer Jackson, executive director of the Child Advocacy Centre of Simcoe/Muskoka (CACSM).

The press release presented evidence of the work already done by the tool in the six weeks since its release. During that time, Project Arachnid has processed over 230 million web pages, detected over 5.1 million different web pages hosting child sexual abuse material and has detected over 40,000 such unique images.

The need for the tool arises from a survey that documented voices of 128 victims of child sex abuse from around the world helping identify some of the unique challenges faced by survivors, whose abuse as a child was recorded and, in many instances, distributed online.

"It exacerbates the impact of the abuse because you can't leave it in the past," said Jackson. "It is a message to the victims we work with that we recognize the complexity of the problem and that we're diligently working to help them in the future."

"I think it's somewhat empowering for victims to know that there is help out there," she added. "Technologically, we're able to catch up with the problem and able to come up with a response for them."

The results produced by Project Arachnid also indicate the need to break the cycle of denial, said Lianna McDonald, executive director of the CCCP.

"These numbers serve as a reality check about the serious problem of child sexual abuse," she said. "We can no longer deny what is right in front of us. We believe that knowledge is the best antidote to societal denial that these types of things don't happen to children."

"Given what we heard from survivors, we believe that one of the most important outcomes of Project Arachnid will be the psychological relief offered to survivors who have had no control over the ongoing sharing of their abuse," said McDonald. "Project Arachnid is using technology to counter the years of misuse by offenders and to help end the cycle of abuse."

As has been seen in her line of work, said Jackson, young victims are very unlikely to disclose and report abuse.

"They've been threatened with harm and shame," she said. "So the responsibility is on the adults to observe behaviours to recognize situations that are putting a child at risk and to be better informed so we can reach out to children and assist in the rescue of the kid."

Education material available at cacsimcoemuskoka.ca can help identify and report child sex abuse.

The survey by CCCP continues to be available at protectchildren.ca/app/en, encouraging survivors to participate in the initiative.

