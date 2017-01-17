LETTER: Airport marks quarter-century

Congratulations to the Lake Simcoe Regional Airport (LSRA) on the 25th anniversary of its opening on Nov. 1, 1991.

To all the members of Barrie, Oro and Orillia councils and the many citizens appointed to the airport committee and then the commission which, working with the Ontario Ministry of Transportation (MTO) and Transport Canada to bring this project to fruition, all deserve a great big thank-you.

As the retired airport commission chairman, I like to think that the airport was conceived in the Barrie Curling Club, born in Oro and Barrie, designed on many Sunday nights in my living room and raised in Oro. I would be glad to explain this statement to anyone who might wish to give me a call.

The total cost of construction, up to the opening of a 1,500-foot runway, was $10.5 million. Oro paid $223,000, Barrie $1.183 million, Orillia $393,000, MTO $5.4 millioln and Transport Canada almost $3.3 million.

If we were to build it today, I'm sure it would cost a lot more.

It has been nice to see it grow from 1,500 to 5,000 to the 6,000-foot runway that exists today, which is a highway to the world.

With this length of runway LSRA can accommodate the largest corporate aircraft, cargo planes and the largest aircraft available to the Canadian Forces to include the Snowbirds every couple of years. Also, having a Canada Customs Port of Entry allows people and goods coming from foreign countries to be processed at the airport.

The new terminal building opening in May 1993 was a big step up from the original trailer that the staff worked out of, and since then the terminal building has doubled in size to accommodate the flying community using the airport.

External support to build the airport came from Jamie Massie and Dr. Sandy Macdonald, who built the first hangars on site and also the late Lloyd Fletcher, who, with his Oro residents association, supported the building of the airport. Reeve Bob Drury and I met with former MP Doug Lewis in his office in Orillia and we left 15 minutes later with his full support for this project.

The project management and administration of the construction was carried out by Barrie staff, especially Wendell McArthur and David James. Architect Ted Handy, engineer Brad Pryde, Ron Robinson of RGR & Associates and Jim Scott of MTO.

The first land that was purchased for the site were through a numbered company and the cost was $3,000 per acre but, once the word was out, we made two millionaires in Oro, one on the 6th Line and one on the 7th to purchase their properties.

A laugh was had when we were discussing the name for the airport to include the three municipalities and we started with BOO - Barrie, Oro, Orillia. Not good on the airways, so we settled for OBO for Oro, Barrie, Orillia.

Shortly after that a competition was held to name the airport and as we all know the name selected is Lake Simcoe Regional Airport.

A note on membership is that Orillia is no longer associated with the airport, but just recently the County of Simcoe has come on board.

Thanks to the board members and the airport staff under Mike Drumm for keeping LSRA working and becoming one of the top 10 municipal airports in Canada.

For those who don't know or have not visited the airport on the 7th Line of Oro-Medonte Township, you should drive out and have a look.

A snack bar exists where you can have a very nice lunch.

Tell Mike I sent you, OK?

Rob Warman

Barrie