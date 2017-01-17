Lady Hawks sweep Huntsville tournament

The Orillia Hawks Senior C Ladies Team won gold at the Hunstville tournament this weekend by going undefeated in the tournament.

Round Robin Game 1 was played on Jan 13 against West Northumberland Wild. The final score was 2-1.

The first goal was scored by Haylee Lawlor, assisted by Danielle Jeffreys and Cora Lee Shilling and goal two was unassisted by Layne Lampshire. Robin Root was outstanding in net.

Game 2 was played on Jan 14 against the Newtonbrook Panthers. The final score was 4-0.

Goal 1 was by Jasper Thomson assisted by Carly Turner. Goal 2 was by Jasper Thomson assisted by Amy Duchemin. Goal 3 was by Amy Duchemin assisted by Jasper Thomson. Goal 4 was byHaylee Lawlor unassisted. Gabby Mondelli between the pipes earned the shutout.

Game 3 was played on Jan 14 against the Huntsville Sting. The final score was 4-2. Goal 1: Amy Duchemin assisted by Jasper Thomson. Goal 2: Crystal Ferguson unassisted. Goal 3: Jasper Thomson assisted by Laura Kennedy. Goal 4: Jasper Thomson assisted by Amy Duchemin. Gabby Mondelli in net.

The championship game was played on Jan. 15 against West Northumberland. Final score was 3-2 in overtime. Goal 1 scored by Jasper Thomson assisted by Haylee Lawlor, goal 2 scored by Danielle Jeffreys assisted by Cora Lee Shilling and Carly Marshall. The game went into overtime and came to a conclusion with Jasper Thomson scoring the winning goal unassisted. Robin Root earned the win with a stellar performance between the pipes.