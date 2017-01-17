A behind-the-scenes heavyweight in boxing and three outstanding athletes who honed their skills in their hometown and went on to represent Orillia with distinction on the provincial and national stage will be inducted into the Orillia Sports Hall of Fame in April.

Jerry Udell, Rob Town and Terry Bullen will enter the sports shrine alongside Lawrence Mervyn McKenzie, who will take his place in the builder's category; they represent the third class of inductees to enter the hallowed hall.

"Truly, it's humbling. It's a very nice honour," said Bullen, who is uncomfortable in the spotlight. "If I could go through life without being recognized, I'd be quite fine with that," he said with a laugh.

Growing up, Bullen played hockey on a rink a neighbour built and fell in love with sports while playing with other kids in his north-ward neighbourhood. He went on to become an exceptional all-around athlete at Orillia District Collegiate and Vocational Institute (ODCVI), where he played multiple sports, excelling in football, basketball and track and field. He exhibited a mix of talent, determination and hard work that made him difficult to play against. His coaches will tell you he was a natural leader.

While he was good at every sport, he dominated lacrosse - a sport that would help shape his life. One of his first lacrosse coaches was Orillia's legendary 'Hoppy' Hopkins - a "very good coach" who taught Bullen the fundamentals of the sport and ignited in the youngster a passion for the game.

After playing minor and junior lacrosse in Orillia, Bullen ended up playing Jr. A lacrosse in Whitby - the first time he found himself away from his Orillia home. He helped that strong Whitby squad win a Minto Cup as champions of Canada.

He went to win a pair of Mann Cups with Brooklin and then did something he never dreamed of doing when he was a kid - he signed to play with the Toronto Rock of the National Lacrosse League, where the defensive specialist helped the emerging powerhouse win back-to-back NLL titles in 1999 and 2000. He later became an assistant coach with the team.

So, after three Canadian lacrosse titles and two professional championships, how does an induction into the sports shrine in his hometown rate? "To be honest, I'm not sure it's really sunk in," admitted Bullen. "It makes me a little nostalgic. I'm grateful for my parents who always helped people, to the coaches that invested in me, to guys like Cam Devine who, in my opinion, is the greatest lacrosse player of our time "¦ they all helped me along the way. I'm thankful for that."

Udell is widely regarded as one of Orillia's best all-around athletes; he was named Orillia's athlete of the half century in 1987. Udell, who succumbed to cancer in 1995 at the age of 45, loved to curl and golf and was superior in both. He won most golf tournaments and curling bonspiels he entered.

But the 1982 Orillia Athlete of the Year is most remembered for his exploits on local baseball diamonds. He became an extraordinary baseball player who was admired for his pitching prowess, his speed, his spectacular defence and his power at the plate. He could do it all - better than almost anyone else.

"We are honoured that Jerry will be inducted into the hall of fame," said Brenda Udell, Jerry's widow. "To see Jerry included with these great athletes means the world to our family. It's a great tribute to him and his talents."

His talents were many. Udell could always be counted on for playing the game right, for being on the mound at the game's most crucial time or for delivering the big hit when it was needed most. He was a key member of the Orillia Juniors that won Ontario Baseball Association titles in 1969 and 1970 and went on to play 16 seasons for the Orillia Majors, where he won more provincial crowns. He was selected to play for Team Ontario in 1973 and 1978.

Orillia native Rob Town, the city's only two-time winner of its coveted athlete of the year award, excelled in multiple sports at ODCVI, where he won a record five provincial gold medals in track and field. One of his discus records still stands.

He went on to dominate track and field disciplines at the University of Waterloo where he won an unprecedented 11 Ontario University Athletics gold medals; he was inducted into the school's hall of fame in 2006.

Town also shone on the international stage. He finished sixth in the decathlon at the Commonwealth Games in 1978; he was the top Canadian, prompting Orillia to declare Sept. 7, 1978 Rob Town Day. In 1979, he was named the Canadian indoor pentathlon champ and, in 1981, was named Canada's decathlon champion - a distinction that, at that time, meant he was one of this country's best athletes. If not for untimely injuries, he almost certainly would have represented Canada at the Olympics.

In an athletic life defined by success and medals and accolades, being inducted into the Orillia Sports Hall of Fame is a dream come true for the Orillia boy. "It's pretty exciting for me," said Town, who learned of his induction from a message on his answering machine. "Did I hear that properly?" he wondered.

When he discovered who he would be entering the shrine with, he was even more gratified. "It's a really nice group to go in with," said Town. "I did high school sports, swimming and track here and still live in town, so it's nice to be recognized by my hometown and the people that supported me over the years. It means a lot to be accepted into that sort of family."

Lawrence Mervyn McKenzie grew up in the shadow of the old YMCA on Peter Street; the facility became his second home. He excelled in hockey, lacrosse, football and swimming and won a Minto Cup while wearing Orillia colours.

But he made an even more indelible mark after his competitive days were over. He became a member of the Championship Committee of the World Boxing Association, vice-president of the Canadian Professional Boxing Federation and a commissioner of the Ontario Lacrosse Association's senior league.

In 1953, he was appointed Ontario Athletic Commissioner; that position afforded him strict control over boxing and wrestling in Ontario and many remember him for cancelling Sunday bouts in 1955. What many may not know is he was instrumental in setting up the 1966 heavyweight bout between Muhammad Ali and George Chuvalo - a classic clash of titans held at Maple Leaf Gardens. He also used his position as commissioner to aid many communities in establishing sports programs. He died in 1977 at the age of 55.

This year's induction into the Orillia Sports Hall of Fame will be held as part of a gala dinner April 29 at Casino Rama. Tickets are $75. For more information, visit sportorillia.com, call 705-325-4903, ext. 112 or email carol@sportorillia.com.

