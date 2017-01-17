ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — The Newfoundland police officer who shot and killed Don Dunphy at his home on Easter Sunday 2015 says he would have taken backup had he been aware of an old RCMP file cautioning violence.

Const. Joe Smyth told an inquiry into the killing Tuesday he wasn’t aware of the file dating back to 2001 on charges -- that were later dropped -- for marijuana possession and uttering threats.

He says that information was not shared with him that Sunday as he requested a background check through the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary communications system.

The inquiry heard Tuesday that Smyth would have had to ask for a separate RCMP search -- something Smyth says surprised him.

Smyth says a caution flag -- even though Dunphy had no criminal record -- would have prompted him to take along another officer to his home in Mitchell’s Brook.

Then-premier Paul Davis’s office had flagged a tweet by Dunphy, an injured worker who aired his frustrations on social media. Smyth says he found some of Dunphy’s tweets “aggressive” and not based in reality.

Smyth also said he at first had Dunphy confused with the dirt bike riding gibberish rapper Donnie Dumphy. Dumphy is a comic character, a hit on YouTube and star of the movie “Donnie Dumphy: How to be Deadly.”

Smyth, 38, has told police he went alone to Dunphy’s home to build “rapport.” He has told police he shot Dunphy after he suddenly aimed a rifle at him when the conversation became heated.

Smyth is scheduled to continue testifying through Wednesday.