City staff to investigate Uber regulations

If you're collecting fares, the rules need to be fair.

That's the word from one of the city's taxicab owners, following council committee's call to staff to investigate how other municipalities are regulating Uber.

"As (Uber drivers) follow the rules and they pay exactly what we pay...then I don't mind" said Catherine Chatzikyriakos, owner of All Canadian Taxi.

The city charges $500 for a taxi broker licence and $250 for a vehicle licence. A taxi driver's licence is $108. In 2016, there were three taxi brokers in Orillia, with approximately 35 vehicles and 100 drivers.

Drivers must also undergo criminal record and vulnerable sector checks. Also required are vehicle safety checks every five months, signage and lighting and a permanent stand.

Uber drivers will tell you they can check off many of the boxes on such an application, but clearly not all of them, particularly the various fees paid to the city.

Coun. Mason Ainsworth put the enquiry motion on the floor at council committee, spurred by the cease and desist letter issued to Uber driver Derick Lehmann and the subsequent coverage of the issue in The Packet & Times and on social media.

"It's something the city hasn't dealt with before," Ainsworth said. "I wouldn't say it's a huge thing in Orillia at this point in time, but I feel in the future it's probably something that is going to become bigger, as time goes on. We need to make sure the city has some sort of solution."

Ainsworth merely wants to find out what other municipalities are doing with Uber through his motion, and says he doesn't have a preference on what direction staff could take. Before any decision is made by council, it needs examples from cities who have already dealt with the issue.

"I think it's unfair that the city doesn't have a specific policy in regard to this," Ainsworth said. "If you look historically, this isn't something that was ever an issue.... I think this is a proactive step in getting information about what our possibilities for the future are."

Chatzikyriakos hopes whatever happens in Orillia is different that what she feels happened in Toronto, where Uber is "trying to take over the market." That kind of mindset would be detrimental to the Orillia taxi companies as there aren't a lot of jobs to be had in the city as it is.

But she's not leery of competition. She just wants equality among the service providers.

"My only point here is that Uber plays the same game we have to play," Chatzikyriakos said. "The city makes us jump through hoops... You can't set rules for one and not for the other."

