City councillors are just like the citizens they represent - they're sick of winter too.

However, like the staff at the Orillia city centre, councillors have faced an avalanche of complaints regarding snow removal to match the 219 cm that has fallen on the city this season.

Mayor Steve Clarke stressed he has full confidence in the job city staff have done this year in cleaning the streets and sidewalks of snow, but believes now - during a "crazy winter" -- is as good a time as any to look for "potential improvements and enhancements" to the winter control policy.

"This year... (we've had) the third most snow since 1878. That's one thing," Clarke said. "If we're getting snow, it snows for a few days and we get two, three, four feet of snow, whatever it happens to be, and then it stops snowing for a day or two, we can get it done. We can clear the streets and sidewalks. The problem occurs if it doesn't stop snowing."

Clarke put forward an enquiry motion at Monday's council committee meeting to have staff look at what can be done to make snow removal a smoother process in Orillia. A report is expected at the Feb. 6 council committee meeting.

In the past week, several of the side streets in Orillia have been treacherous at best, with thaws and freezes creating deep ruts and other obstacles. Friday, Clarke was one of several members of council who took a tour of city streets where complaints had been levelled. They found they hadn't been misled.

"(The streets) were exactly as some people described: they were hard to drive on," Clarke said. "We were surprised by the state of a couple of roads... By the end of that day, a number of them had been dealt with."

A new winter policy is something Coun. Ralph Cipolla told his colleagues is absolutely necessary, for two reasons in particular. He sees neither the current amount of staff members, nor amount of equipment is adequate for the city, particularly with the increased development in the west end. Also a concern for Cipolla is the snow in the downtown core. People would rather avoid the city centre than deal with the vast amount of snow, he said.

Any additional resources would require additional funding, and likely additional taxes, the city warned.

Before the report is to come to council committee, Cipolla called for a public meeting, town-hall style, to allow city residents to share their concerns. Whether or not that meeting happens, the mayor insists the city is listening to its citizens.

"We've heard loud and clear from the public and taken their concerns quite seriously," Clarke said.

Looking at the unploughed city streets wasn't the only task committee wants staff to look at. Making Orillia Transit stops safer during the winter was also on the docket.

Coun. Mason Ainsworth put forward the enquiry motion asking for staff to look at winter control at the bus stops.

"In the past, transit wasn't a big priority for a lot of folks," Ainsworth said. "For council, it's a priority now. It's definitely a priority for a lot of citizens,"

Ainsworth admits he's seen more complaints on the issue this winter than the previous two, when he was a member of the transit advisory committee. During that time - with admittedly milder winters - the limited number of complaints were dealt with in an expedient manner. It's puzzling to the councillor why this wasn't a policy in the first place.

"It would be nice to snap our fingers and have it done today," Ainsworth said. "But the reality is, it does cost money. And when... we're putting excess money into things like the rec centre and buying shopping malls, it's tough to have the extra money laying around to put into things like basic infrastructure."

Clarke said in advance of that report from staff, the city is finding ways to make the stops safer without spending more money or changing routes.

"(Staff) have gone around to review all of the current stop locations and have figured out if they move some of the... signs not a lot of distance, it will make those bus stops more accessible," Clarke said. "That's being done with existing resources."

Both enquiries were recommended by committee with no objections. They'll be part of the report from council committee council ratifies at its Jan. 23 meeting.

pbales@postmedia.com

twitter.com/patrickbales