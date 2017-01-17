CFUW scholarship winners announced

CFUW Orillia is pleased to have awarded scholarships to 37 deserving young women from Orillia High Schools (The Learning Centre, Orillia Alternative Program, Orillia Secondary School, Patrick Fogarty Catholic School and Twin Lakes Secondary School). All these students demonstrated academic ability, integrity, community involvement, and love of learning.

CFUW Orillia is able to provide these scholarships as a result of their annual Homes Tour and Tea held the first Sunday of June each year. The 2016 tea, held at Fern Resort, was served by scholarship winners from 2015. This gave our guests an opportunity to talk to the students about their first year experiences. The scholarship winners put a face to what the event is all about. The next Homes Tour and Tea is slated for June 4. Tickets can be purchased from a member or local retailer in the spring.

Applications for the 2017 Scholarship are available at www.cfuworillia.org. If you know a deserving student, please encourage her to apply. CFUW Orillia looks forward to supporting many more students who will join the ranks of scholarship recipients from over 60 years of community support.

Members of CFUW Orillia congratulate these graduates who have started to further their education with high goals for themselves. They also thank the community for their ongoing support of the Homes Tour and Tea.

Karen Thorington is the Scholarship Committee Chair 2016 for the CFUW.

Scholarship Winners 2016

Patrick Fogarty Catholic School

Leah Afework

Emily Ayers

Kaitlyn Bergsma

Isabella Cordoso

Megan Doleweerd

Hannah Fenton

Emily Glass

Jenny Gress

Sadie Keech

Chelsea LeCamp

Jillian Lynch

Emily MacNeil

Jessica Thomas

Janelle Treash

Madison Troian

Karlina Tucci

Orillia Secondary School

Victoria Bartlett

Victoria Gunnarson

Natalie Somerset

McKenzie Madden

Georgia Lee

Anna McMenemy

Charlotte VanAmelsvoort

Susan Chiang

Mikayla Hackbart

Christy Scott

Twin Lakes Secondary School

Kayleigh Arsenault

Brooke Blakely

Alicia Campbell

Katie Couvrette

Josie Edwards

Morgan Fitzgerald

Meghan Murray

Miila Tuju

Orillia Learning Centre

Amanda Jacques

Deanna Kerrigan

Orillia Alternative Program

Hope Deshane