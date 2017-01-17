CFUW scholarship winners announced
CFUW Orillia is pleased to have awarded scholarships to 37 deserving young women from Orillia High Schools (The Learning Centre, Orillia Alternative Program, Orillia Secondary School, Patrick Fogarty Catholic School and Twin Lakes Secondary School). All these students demonstrated academic ability, integrity, community involvement, and love of learning.
CFUW Orillia is able to provide these scholarships as a result of their annual Homes Tour and Tea held the first Sunday of June each year. The 2016 tea, held at Fern Resort, was served by scholarship winners from 2015. This gave our guests an opportunity to talk to the students about their first year experiences. The scholarship winners put a face to what the event is all about. The next Homes Tour and Tea is slated for June 4. Tickets can be purchased from a member or local retailer in the spring.
Applications for the 2017 Scholarship are available at www.cfuworillia.org. If you know a deserving student, please encourage her to apply. CFUW Orillia looks forward to supporting many more students who will join the ranks of scholarship recipients from over 60 years of community support.
Members of CFUW Orillia congratulate these graduates who have started to further their education with high goals for themselves. They also thank the community for their ongoing support of the Homes Tour and Tea.
Karen Thorington is the Scholarship Committee Chair 2016 for the CFUW.
Scholarship Winners 2016
Patrick Fogarty Catholic School
Leah Afework
Emily Ayers
Kaitlyn Bergsma
Isabella Cordoso
Megan Doleweerd
Hannah Fenton
Emily Glass
Jenny Gress
Sadie Keech
Chelsea LeCamp
Jillian Lynch
Emily MacNeil
Jessica Thomas
Janelle Treash
Madison Troian
Karlina Tucci
Orillia Secondary School
Victoria Bartlett
Victoria Gunnarson
Natalie Somerset
McKenzie Madden
Georgia Lee
Anna McMenemy
Charlotte VanAmelsvoort
Susan Chiang
Mikayla Hackbart
Christy Scott
Twin Lakes Secondary School
Kayleigh Arsenault
Brooke Blakely
Alicia Campbell
Katie Couvrette
Josie Edwards
Morgan Fitzgerald
Meghan Murray
Miila Tuju
Orillia Learning Centre
Amanda Jacques
Deanna Kerrigan
Orillia Alternative Program
Hope Deshane