Breathing new life into an old landmark

As any homeowner can attest, if you don't stay on top of minor maintenance issues at your humble abode, you will inevitably run into major problems. So, imagine the challenge of trying to stay on top of the issues that arise in a landmark public building such as the iconic Orillia Opera House.

That grand old building is one of the cultural focal points of this community and its stately presence at the corner of the city's busiest downtown intersection symbolizes Orillia like no other local structure built from bricks and mortar.

I was thinking about that storied past and the memorable moments that had unfolded within that magical building over the years when I took my daughter to see A Christmas Carol in December. It was a memorable performance and a nice evening. But I was struck that night by the feeling that our grand old dame of a building was feeling tired. While still a fantastic venue with great acoustics, the building reminded me of an aging starlet trying to keep up her appearance for one final run.

With that in mind, it is heartening to hear that the local landmark will be receiving $3 million in federal and municipal cash to help inject much-needed new life into the old building. Staff, with the blessing of city council, made the forward-thinking decision to apply for a grant from the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund. The city learned recently that it will receive $1.5 million from that federal government fund. However, the funding comes with a critical caveat -- the city must step up and match that money.

For a municipality that is cash strapped and in the midst of building a recreation centre that is the most expensive project ever undertaken by the city, that was no easy decision. But, thankfully, council saw the wisdom of the investment and understood the power of turning their $1.5 million into $3 million and anted up, pulling money from the major capital facilities reserve and the opera house reserve accounts.

Because of that decision, the city can fast-track renovations and upgrades at the opera house that were outlined in a 2012 conservation plan. From that plan, a number of items have been prioritized in recent capital budget deliberations while others simply did not make the cut.

"With getting the funding from the federal government...it means we can get things done quicker and in a more efficient way," Wendy Fairbairn, general manager of the opera house, told The Packet & Times.

Among other things, the money will be used to replace both the main-floor and balcony seats in the Gordon Lightfoot Auditorium. The downstairs seats, purchased already used in the 1950s, and the balcony seats, which were second-hand when installed in the 1920s, will be replaced by new, larger, more comfortable seats that are in keeping with the historic feel of the building. When the old seats are removed, the downstairs floor will be re-sanded, refinished and repaired and the balcony will be re-carpeted. The orchestra pit will be refurbished and improved.

This is work that visitors will notice and appreciate - important work that will also prolong the life of one of Orillia's most important cultural landmarks. Bravo!

