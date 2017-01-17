Behind the Brazilian jail bloodletting

The bloodlust unleashed in Brazil’s prison cesspools was triggered when a long truce between the country’s two biggest drug cartels came unravelled.

Since the new year more than 100 inmates have been slaughtered -- many decapitated and disemboweled -- in a bloodletting that has shocked the world.

Even before the truce crumbled, 372 inmates were murdered behind bars in 2016, the Folha de Sao Paulo newspaper reported.

Now, things are bound to get worse.

“We see that as soon as we have a gang war, these killings are inevitably going to happen because the state has no control over the prisons,” security expert Rafael Alcadipani said.

For two decades, a fragile peace existed between the Sao-Paolo-based First Capital Command (PCC) and their Rio de Janeiro rivals, Red Command.

The two underworld organizations cooperated to ensure drugs and guns kept flowing to maximize their profits.

But six months ago, law enforcement officials say, the gangland behemoths’ detente was shattered unleashing massacres on the street -- and in the nation’s prisons.

First Capital Command seized control of Brazil’s southern dope routes after executing coke kingpin Jorge Rafaat Toumani. The brazen slaying gave First Capital Command control of the crucial Paraguayan border route.

It then turned its greedy eyes to the country’s wild north where a new battlefront has emerged.

"What it wants is to dominate the whole of Brazil," said Marcio Sergio Christino, a public prosecutor of organized crime told AFP. "The Red Command used to use southern trafficking routes that are now controlled by the PCC."

Brazil’s largely “self-regulated” jails have proven fertile ground for an extension of the bloody drug wars.

In 2000, there were 232,755 inmates in the decrepit jails. By 2014, that number ballooned to 622,202, meaning that every jail is a powder keg waiting to go off.

Sources told the Associated Press that it was First Capital Command who fired the first salvo in the macabre battle for control.

Over the last six months, First Capital Command has been aggressively courting new members and killing at whim in its quest to demolish rival crime syndicates.

First Capital Command struck on Jan. 6, killing 33 prisoners in the state of Roraima. Many of the dead had their hearts and intestines ripped out in an orgy of death.

“There was no confrontation, this was a killing spree. It was barbaric,” state security supervisor Uziel Castro told AP.

Brazilian newspapers report that First Capital Command controls Rio’s largest slum and its tentacles reach into Paraguay, Bolivia and Peru.

With less money, influence and firepower, Red Command has established alliances with smaller drug gangs and then uses them as proxies in the fight against their bitter rivals.

One of the satellites of Red Command is the North Family gang. Authorities say the smaller outfit controls the cocaine route in the Amazon into Colombia and Peru.

The judge who negotiated a truce in the riots described for The Guardian the horror show he witnessed, coming upon the dismembered bodies.

“It was the most horrible thing I have seen in my life,” Judge Luiz Valois said.