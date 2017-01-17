24/7 visitor hours implemented at OSMH

Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital (OSMH) is allowing designated family members round-the-clock access to their loved ones who are staying at the facility.

For Denise Switzer, that meant spending less time worrying about how Gordon Glass, her partner, would settle into his long-term care facilities and more opportunities help him with the transition.

"At the beginning, there was lots of adjustment and that was a lot of me coming in at different times," Switzer said, referring to situation as it was during Glass's first few months at the hospital 11 months ago. "Staff are amazing, but I spent a lot more time here, because he related better to me. Being able to do that meant a lot to me. Just knowing the flexibility is there is good."

The help family members can provide with patients is just one of the reasons why the hospital decided to pilot the new timing in September 2015, said Ryan Miller, program manager of the integrated medicine and rehab services.

"Families will help keep patients oriented; you can lose track of day and night if you're in the hospital too long," she said. "Families can also help patients eat their meals, stay hydrated, get up and walk if they can."

The hospital, said Miller, uses the term "family" loosely, leaving it up to the patient to decide the person or people they want to designate for the role.

Before the introduction of the 24/7 visitor hours, timings varied from department to department, but the hospital's general ward allowed visitors between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. Some departments still have strict policies, she said, such as pediatrics and nursery.

"We welcome visitors and we welcome families throughout the day," said Miller, adding those in shared rooms are asked to be respectful of the other patient's privacy. "We do request that if people are going to come in later during the day they check in with nursing staff, simply from a security perspective, we'd like to know who is in the building and where they are."

A simple conversation with nursing staff at the time of admission can help settle matters and keep them informed.

Miller said the decision to change visitor hours had support, in terms of education materials to be shared with staff and family members, from a nationwide campaign being run by the The Canadian Foundation for Healthcare Improvement (CFHI).

Better Together was launched a year ago and over that time, 50 organizations across Canada and the provinces of Saskatchewan, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island have committed to this at a governmental level, said Maria Judd, senior director for CFHI.

The focus of the campaign is on supporting hospitals in getting rid of restrictive visiting hours and to adopt family presence policies, she said.

"It's really about a culture change of bringing patient's family members as visitors to the hospital to welcome them as partners in care," said Judd. "This includes 24/7 visiting hours for patient's family members. And the opportunity for patients' family members to participate in care discussions with physicians and nurses, being part of rounds, assessment and understanding the patient's needs and planning for their discharge."

Miller agreed with Judd's point and added, increased family presence helps the healthcare team better understand how the patient was functioning at home prior to hospitalization.

The feedback to the campaign, so far, has only been positive, through reports collected from across the country, said Judd.

"From a system perspective, this can lead to shorter hospital stays and fewer re-admissions and smoother transitions to home," she said. "People have a better understanding of what the plan is for their care once they're at home."

Miller drew a similar conclusion from the way things have been operating over the last 15 months.

"My scorecard would say it's been hugely successful," she said. "One of the concerns before we went live with this was, 'Are we going to see an increase in challenges with visitor behaviours?' And we've learned we're going to encounter that regardless of the time of day and regardless of our rules. We have not seen an increase in any kind of disruptive or unwarranted behaviour as a result of people being able to come and go a little more freely."

What the hospital has seen, Miller said, is an increase in the number of family members who remain by their loved one's side throughout the day.

"A majority of family members are here before hours, helping their loved ones eat and get to rehab, if needed," she said. "Overall, this has been a hugely successful initiative for OSMH."

However, as always, visitors who may be unwell are requested not to visit until they're feeling better, said Miller.

"That's something we've always struggled with, we ask people if they're not feeling well, don't visit, just call," she said. "Fortunately, we haven't had an increase in transmission of illness from the community."

For more information on this change, visit osmh.on.ca/patients-families/visitinghours.aspx. For healthcare organizations looking to introduce a similar change, visit cfhi-fcass.ca/WhatWeDo/better-together.

mshahid@postmedia.com

twitter.com/chromartblog